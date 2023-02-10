6 homes for sale right now in west Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 7224 Wilton Avenue, Sebastopol - $1,200,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,222 square feet. Lot size: 5,000 square feet. Year built: 1906. This spacious house was built in 1906 but has been well-maintained, updated, and given upgrades to the basics like lighting, flooring, paint, and landscaping.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room has been completely updated with a raised ceiling, recessed lighting, fresh paint, and new wooden flooring.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is currently set up for gardening.

Slide 4 of 18 15380 Canyon 3 Road, Rio Nido - $499,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Year built: 1920. This 1920’s house with only 600 square feet of interior space was likely originally built as a ‘vacation cabin’ for trips to the Russian River but has been upgraded over the years to be comfortable for full-time residency.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This room has been updated with recessed lighting and fresh paint.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Though located on a 0.25-acre lot, because of the hillside and surrounding redwoods, the most usable area of the yard is this carefully placed patio next to the bedroom.

Slide 7 of 18 14225 Cherry Street, Guerneville - $337,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 992 square feet. Lot size: 2,500 square feet. Year built: 1989. This house was built new in 1989, and is outside the flood zine as well as being centrally located close to downtown Guerneville.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This room is spacious, with cathedral ceilings and two sizable skylights providing plenty of natural lighting.

Slide 9 of 18 Side yard. There's plenty of cleared-off land in the back and around the sides of the home for new owners to landscape as they see fit.

Slide 10 of 18 8144 Grape Avenue, Forestville - $875,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,497 square feet. Lot size: 3,899 square feet. Year built: 2004. This Craftsman-style house has over 2,000 square feet of interior space and a two-car garage. The main house is located on the upper floor, while downstairs is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The living room area is entered through a staircase ascending from the lower floor, which also opens directly to the outside deck through large French doors.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard area. Because this house is built on a hillside, the back area is accessed from the main home and has plenty of room for gardening, entertaining, or relaxing.

Slide 13 of 18 3625 Edison Street, Graton - $1,299,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,816 square feet. Lot size: 1.18 acres. Year built: 1972. This single-story home was built in 1972, but has been well-maintained and updated to create a more contemporary feeling.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This room has been opened up and updated with recessed lighting and new carpet.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This large deck is set up for entertaining with an open wooden pergola over it and a picnic table for dining al fresco.

Slide 16 of 18 17299 Bodega Lane, Bodega - $799,999 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,296 square feet. Lot size: 9,702 square feet. Year built: 1978. The small own of Bodega is best known for being close to the tourist destination Bodega Bay, as well as having landmarks from the Alfred Hitchcock thriller The Birds including St. Teresa’s Church and the Potter Schoolhouse.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Though this house was built in 1978, the interior is recently updated and contemporary looking.

Slide 18 of 18 Yard area. There's a deck that surrounds the perimeter of the house, instead of landscaped yard area.