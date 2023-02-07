Distinctive Occidental estate listed at $1,650,000

Slide 1 of 22 4200 Joy Road, Occidental - $1,650,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,175 square feet. Lot size: 16.56 acres. Year built: 1992. Surrounded by acres of redwoods, this contemporary home has windows in every room to offer a panoramic view of the surroundings, while still being far enough from main roads to offer privacy.

Slide 2 of 22 Front. There’s a wooden bridge to get to the front door.

Slide 3 of 22 Front door. This three-section front door has engraved redwoods on the glass, reflecting the home’s surroundings.

Slide 4 of 22 Entryway. Coming through the front door, the knotty pine used for the surrounding walls is clearly evident, and the start of the waterfall is on the right side.

Slide 5 of 22 Entryway. This view of shows how the knotty pine is used throughout the entryway, and shows more of the windows being used to let natural lighting in.

Slide 6 of 22 Entryway. From this view, the custom hexagonal skylights can be seen.

Slide 7 of 22 Entryway. This view from the entryway shows how the waterfall will head to the lower floor, and shows a door to the outside.

Slide 8 of 22 Hallway. Reaching this end of the front hallway, the guest bathroom and interior of two rooms with wall-sized windows can be seen.

Slide 9 of 22 Office. The first room is the office/den area with a wall-sized window offering panoramic views of the forest outside.

Slide 10 of 22 Office. The view of the office shows the custom lighting and plank ceiling.

Slide 11 of 22 Room. This room off to the side of the entryway has wooden flooring in a hexagonal shape like the skylights, and a wall-sized window offering views of the forest.

Slide 12 of 22 Room. This view of the room shows the knotty pine used on the planked ceiling.

Slide 13 of 22 Kitchen. This spacious kitchen has a center island, stainless steel appliances, a wall of windows, and a door to the outside deck.

Slide 14 of 22 Kitchen. This view from the kitchen shows the outside deck area for dining or use to grow herbs or vegetables.

Slide 15 of 22 Formal dining room. This spacious dining room has a cathedral ceiling, wood flooring, and windows as well as skylights to provide a panoramic view of the outdoors.

Slide 16 of 22 Formal dining room. This view shows how the deck next to the kitchen can also be accessed from the dining room.

Slide 17 of 22 Deck. This is a view of the deck from the outside

Slide 18 of 22 Primary bedroom. This main bedroom is hexagonal in shape, with custom light and direct access to the different decks outside.

Slide 19 of 22 Primary bedroom. This view shows the use of stained knotty pine for the walls.

Slide 20 of 22 Living room. This living room features wooden flooring and ceiling, with large windows and access to the deck.

Slide 21 of 22 Living room. The windows in the living room have screened sliders on the bottoms to let fresh air in.

Slide 22 of 22 Back entrance to the decks. This is the back entrance to some of the decks surrounding the house.