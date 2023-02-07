Distinctive Occidental estate listed at $1,650,000

Built in 2016 and designed by architect Douglas Murray, this estate was inspired by both the Sydney Opera House in Australia and the use of the ancient Chinese traditional practice of feng shui.
Located on over 16 acres in the redwoods of Occidental, this contemporary house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a rock waterfall that runs through the center of the home.
The entry of the house is made with knotty pine and showcases a custom stained glass window. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and the primary bedroom suite has an attached sauna.
The home is heated by a pellet stove along with radiant heating, which includes heating under the floors, each of which has a different thermostat. The whole house is powered by solar and has spring-fed water with a 10,000-gallon tank.
4200 Joy Road, Occidental is listed by Deborah S Benson-Miller and Sandra L Geary of Prime Real Estate Services
