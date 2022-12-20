Newly built Santa Rosa house with stunning views recently listed for $2,600,000

Slide 1 of 21 2148 Wedgewood Way, Santa Rosa - $2,600,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,347 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 2022. Newly built, this 3,347 square foot home has a modernist architectural style, with an open floor plan inside, and an infinity edge pool in the backyard.

Slide 2 of 21 Entryway. The entryway is on the top floor of the house, with an abundance of windows to allow natural lighting in.

Slide 3 of 21 Living room. The living room area illustrates the use of the open floor plan with this area, the dining area, and the kitchen all occupying the same space.

Slide 4 of 21 Dual-sided fireplace. This dual-sided fireplace can heat both sides of this room at once.

Slide 5 of 21 Kitchen. The kitchen is entirely custom, with two sinks, professional-grade appliances, and anothercasual dining area at the countertop.

Slide 6 of 21 Kitchen. Even the kitchen takes advantage of the views with a wide window over the sink.

Slide 7 of 21 Pantry. This spacious walk-in pantry keeps dry food and cooking equipment readily accessible.

Slide 8 of 21 Dining area. This dining area is part of everything else in this area, making it a more casual area to share meals.

Slide 9 of 21 Dining area. This view shows the proximity to more windows, a movable bar set up, and the custom lights.

Slide 10 of 21 Primary suite. This main bedroom is en-suite and features engineered oak flooring, recessed lighting, and easy patio access.

Slide 11 of 21 Walk-in closet This room has a spacious walk-in closet.

Slide 12 of 21 Primary bathroom. This bathroom in the primary bedroom has a spa-like shower, dual sinks, and a spacious soaking bathtub.

Slide 13 of 21 Primary bathroom. This view shows the dual sinks, custom cabinets, and bathtub.

Slide 14 of 21 Primary bathroom. This view of the soaking bathtub shows the large window above it, letting in natural lighting.

Slide 15 of 21 Patio. This patio extends the length of the main upper floor.

Slide 16 of 21 Casual sitting room. This casual seating area can be found on the lower floor.

Slide 17 of 21 Media room. This media room is between the two bedrooms on the lower floor and opens to the outdoor patio and pool area.

Slide 18 of 21 Den. There’s a den area for work or study.

Slide 19 of 21 Patio. This patio on the lower level opens to the pool area.

Slide 20 of 21 Pool. A panoramic view of the mountains can be seen from the pool.

