Newly built Santa Rosa house with stunning views recently listed for $2,600,000

This newly built home in the Fountaingrove neighborhood in Santa Rosa is close to downtown Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County airport, Healdsburg and a number of local wineries.
Built on a hilltop, the house offers panoramic views from almost everywhere, including a second-story deck in the back.
The new construction has added details throughout like engineered oak wood flooring, built-in speakers and a high-end kitchen featuring a Thermador 48 dual-fuel range, professional-grade refrigerator, two sinks and a walk-in pantry.
The backyard is fully landscaped and features an infinity-edge pool.
2148 Wedgewood Way, Santa Rosa is listed by Sheela Hodes and Tammra Borrall of Compass
