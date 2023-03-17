Single-story homes for sale in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 2337 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa - $629,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,319 square feet. Lot size: 6,500 square feet. Year built: 1961. Built in 1961, this house has been carefully maintained and has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This room includes a built-in entertainment center and bookshelves.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This yard has a covered patio area and a landscaped area with drought-resistant plants and a small lawn.

Slide 4 of 18 1332 McGregor Avenue, Petaluma - $815,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,323 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1952. This Petaluma home is carefully landscaped, with an area off the fireplace to collect rainwater and drought resistant plants around the front.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The living room is a cozy area set up by the kitchen, and includes exposed beams, recessed lighting, and a wall dedicated to art.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is planned to mimic the front yard, with a covered patio, gravel, and drought resistant plants all around.

Slide 7 of 18 18 Hahn Road, Cazadero - $439,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,219 square feet. Lot size: 3,456 square feet. Year built: 1930. Located in the small town of Cazadero, the historic house was built in 1930 and appears nestled in the redwoods surrounding it.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This room has the ceiling and walls lined in wood planks, and a wood-burning fireplace.

Slide 9 of 18 Back porch. Like most West County homes, this house has a deck around it for entertaining and enjoying the redwoods.

Slide 10 of 18 7328 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park - $649,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,470 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1976. As a nod to owner privacy, this listing doesn’t include interior pictures – but from the front, it can be noted that projects such as painting may need to be finished by the new owners.

Slide 11 of 18 Front door. This custom front door looks freshly painted, with decorative glass in the main area as well as the side.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard fence The back yard is fully fenced, though from the age of the home may need replacing soon.

Slide 13 of 18 82 Seal Rock, The Sea Ranch - $1,295,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 978 square feet. Lot size: 0.58 acres. Year built: 1972. Located in The Sea Ranch, this single-story home is close to the ocean and down a gravel lane for privacy.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. With 978 square feet of interior space, this house may seem small, but the interior architecture makes use of high ceilings and multiple windows.

Slide 15 of 18 Yard. With the ocean just yards away, there are few homes that need more than a deck and an area set aside for relaxing.

Slide 16 of 18 649 Leafhaven Lane, Windsor - $725,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,557 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1992. Built in 1992, this Windsor house has low-maintenance landscaping with an open floor plan.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This living room is spacious with. Cathedral ceiling and windows filling the side wall to allow natural lighting in.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is kept as low maintenance as the front yard, featuring a vine-covered pergola for entertaining and a custom brick walkway.