Sonoma County homes for sale with lots of parking

Slide 1 of 18 962 Emily Avenue, Rohnert Park - $575,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,240 square feet. Lot size: 6,935 square feet. Year built: 1976. This three-bedroom house in Rohnert Park was built in 1976 and has over 1,240 square feet of interior space.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room is spacious with a raised slanted ceiling, fireplace, and easy access to the backyard area through sliding glass doors.

Slide 3 of 18 Parking. There’s a two-car garage with a driveway large enough to park an additional two cars easily.

Slide 4 of 18 9493 Valle Vista Road, Forestville - $675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,100 square feet. Lot size: 4,914 square feet. Year built: 1942. Located in the West County town of Forestville, this historic house is located on two lots, one that the home is built on, and the other used primarily for gardening.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. Built in 1942, the living room features hardwood flooring and a woodburning stove for heat.

Slide 6 of 18 Parking. While this home doesn’t have a garage, there’s a personal parking lot by the flower garden which has the capacity to hold more than four cars.

Slide 7 of 18 11241 Vellutini Road, Forestville - $595,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,072 square feet. Lot size: 1.56 acres. Year built: 1962. This house is surrounded by the redwoods in Forestville and sits on a 1.56 acre lot.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Built in 1962, this living room shows that the home has been well-maintained, with a wood-planked ceiling, wood flooring, and a new wood stove for heat.

Slide 9 of 18 Parking. While this house doesn’t have a garage, a large area has been leveled and covered with gravel near the home to allow for multiple cars to park safely away from the main road.

Slide 10 of 18 15831 Wright Drive, Guerneville - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,449 square feet. Lot size: 0.38 acres. Year built: 1960. This home in Guerneville is listed as move-in ready with updated bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring, and fresh paint.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room is a comfortable, open space with an area to work or study next to a window looking out into the woods.

Slide 12 of 18 Parking. This house has a detached 2-car garage and plenty of room around it to park multiple additional vehicles.

Slide 13 of 18 4922 Sunshine Ave, Santa Rosa - $669,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,358 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1971. Located in the Rincon Valley area in Santa Rosa, this home was built in 1971 and features drought-resistant landscaping in the front yard.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The interior has been well-maintained and freshly painted, the original wood-burning fireplace is still in use.

Slide 15 of 18 Parking. This house has enough parking to keep four cars close to the house – two in the garage and two in driveway.

Slide 16 of 18 19638 Redwood Drive, Monte Rio - $899,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,344 square feet. Lot size: 8,398 square feet. Year built: 1978. This 3-bedroom house is located in Monte Rio, and is on a 8,398 square-foot lot surrounded by redwoods.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Built in 1978, this living room shows this house has been well maintained anddated through the years.

Slide 18 of 18 Parking. Besides a two-car garage, there’s a sizable paved area around the home which allows parking for more than 4 vehicles when needed.