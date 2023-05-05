For Sale

Sonoma County homes for sale with lots of parking

One consideration during the home-buying process is how much parking is available for vehicles.

Here are the three top benefits of having a garage, according to Canadian garage designer Garage Living:

Being parked in a garage keeps vehicles more secure: The vehicle is out of sight behind a secure door, and safe from car thieves.

Protection from the elements: While newer vehicles are better engineered to withstand the elements, they’re not impervious to years of being in the sun or rain. Being parked in a garage will extend their new look.

Convenience: Being parked in a garage helps when running errands and needing to bring goods into the home.

