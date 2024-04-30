For Sale

Napa home with vineyard views listed at $5,000,000

Built in 1973, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom house features 6,350 feet of interior space on an acre of land.

Inside, is a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, breakfast nook and a grand formal dining room for entertaining. Recent renovations include a gym, a media room, a bonus room and a laundry room. A library includes a custom wine room with a cooling system.

Outside of the main residence is an one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with its own laundry and separate entrance.

In the yard, a large garden is set up for farm-to-table dining with a chicken coop, vegetable planting boxes, pathways, a greenhouse, mature fruit trees, irrigation, outdoor lighting and a shed.

There’s also a heated pool with room for relaxing during the summer months.

1101 Hedgeside Avenue, Napa is listed by Agi Smith of Engel & Volkers 

Click through our gallery above to preview this Napa Estate with vineyard views

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *