Spacious estate in northwest Santa Rosa listed at $6,500,000

Located in northwest Santa Rosa, this spacious estate sits on over 19 acres.

Built in 2005, the seven-bedroom main house has high ceilings with wood and iron detail as well as a living room area with a gas fireplace and custom-built shelves.

The kitchen features high-end stainless-steel appliances, a large island with room for seating and a butler’s pantry. The lower level includes a large game room, a wet bar, media room and home gym.

Outside is a private cottage for guests, large patio for entertaining, a covered terrace. There’s also a putting green, plunge pool and a Jacuzzi big enough to fit nine people.

1221 Shiloh Crest, Santa Rosa is listed by Peter Colbert and Matt R Sevenau of Compass

