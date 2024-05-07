For Sale

The Glass House in Sonoma listed at $6,500,000

Named “The Glass House,” this  11.2-acre estate is set in the middle of 150 acres of hillsides and vineyards in Sonoma.

The estate, built in 2008,  is comprised of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom main house and a detached two-bedroom, one-bathroom house with a bar area.  The main home has walls of glass that can retract to create an indoor/outdoor feel.

This home is located in a prime Carneros location and outdoors is planted with nearly 10 acres of pinot grapes and 100 olive trees. The backyard space includes a pool, spa, bocce court and an outdoor fireplace.

21765 Champlin Creek Lane, Sonoma is listed by Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Realty 

Click through our gallery above to preview The Glass House in Sonoma

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *