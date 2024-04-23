Remodeled Santa Rosa home listed at $2,488,000

Slide 1 of 27 1362 Manzanita Court, Santa Rosa - $2,488,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,042 square feet. Lot size: 0.50 acres. Year built: 1992. Located in the sought-after Alta Vista Heights in the Rincon Valley area of Santa Rosa, this 2 story home was built in 1992 but has a vintage look and feel with brick accents and a large wraparound porch in the front.

Slide 2 of 27 Front of house. Approaching the custom front door, there’s a brick stairway with white carved guardrails that match the railing around the entire porch area.

Slide 3 of 27 Porch. The porch has a smooth cement floor, matching upper rails for aesthetics, and a beadboard ceiling which gives it a vintage look and feel.

Slide 4 of 27 Front entry. This entryway features updated Red Oak flooring, the stairs to the second floor with s view of the open walkway, and a large chandelier.

Slide 5 of 27 Front entry. This view features a closer look at the front door and side windows with custom artistic glaze glass.

Slide 6 of 27 Sitting room. This casual seating area has wood flooring, a gas fireplace, television, and a desk for work or studying.

Slide 7 of 27 Sitting room. From this view the entry to this casual sitting area is a tall, open archway and there are two floor-to-ceiling windows looking into the yard area.

Slide 8 of 27 Living room. The living room in this home furthers the ‘vintage’ feel with wood flooring, a stepped ceiling, and wainscoting on the walls. There are two glass-paned doors providing access to the backyard area.

Slide 9 of 27 Kitchen. This spacious kitchen features both recessed and pendant lighting, professional-grade appliances, and a marble-topped island with custom wood drawers and cabinets below.

Slide 10 of 27 Kitchen. This is a closer look at the professional stove in the kitchen.

Slide 11 of 27 Kitchen. There’s a casual eating area set up at the prep island.

Slide 12 of 27 Breakfast nook. This breakfast nook is at one side of the kitchen where the round turret area is located and surrounded by windows to enjoy the outside view.

Slide 13 of 27 Formal dining area. The formal dining area is next to the kitchen, accented with historic wood furniture accents, a crystal chandelier, and a long wooden table with enough seating for 6 people.

Slide 14 of 27 Stairway. This curved staircase with a custom formed railing and wooden steps leads to the second floor.

Slide 15 of 27 Upstairs dining area. This dining area is upstairs, right as you get to the top of the stairway.

Slide 16 of 27 Primary bedroom. This spacious main bedroom features recessed lighting, wood floors. A gas fireplace, and room for a sitting area.

Slide 17 of 27 Primary bedroom. From this angle the amount of pace for sitting, practicing a keyboard, or enjoying the view from the four picture windows can be seen.

Slide 18 of 27 Primary bedroom. This view shows the entrance to the en suite bathroom and another hallway.

Slide 19 of 27 Primary bathroom. This bathroom has been updated and includes Brizo Virage fixtures, custom wood cabinets, and marble tile for the backsplash.

Slide 20 of 27 Primary bathroom. This bathroom includes a soaking bathtub as well as a spa-like shower with enough room for two people.

Slide 21 of 27 Backyard patio. This casual backyard patio has built in stone benches and room for the new homeownet to add tables and additional seats for entertaining.

Slide 22 of 27 Backyard patio. This patio includes permanent brick planters as well as views of the surrounding old-growth trees.

Slide 23 of 27 Backyard. Further out from the house where the hill starts to descend is this casual seating area with a small flagstone patio area underneath the seats.

Slide 24 of 27 Backyard. There are trails/staircases throughout the yard to make walking around the yard easier.

Slide 25 of 27 Backyard. These stairs lead from the back part of the yard down to the side yard and out to the front of the house.

Slide 26 of 27 Garage. The garage area includes three separate covered spaces, and a driveway area with space to park another 6 to 7 cars if needed.

Slide 27 of 27 Exterior of home. This house has an abundance of exterior-facing windows, creating a welcoming atmosphere in the evening.