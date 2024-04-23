For Sale

Remodeled Santa Rosa home listed at $2,488,000

Located in the neighborhood of Alta Vista Heights in the Rincon Valley area of Santa Rosa, this fully remodeled home was built in 1992.

It has been extensively updated with new red oak flooring, new windows, a new roof, solar panels and energy-efficient features.

The chef’s kitchen has been updated with high-end appliances, while the primary bathroom features Brizo Virage fixtures. There’s a three-car garage that includes chargers for electric vehicles.

A large, fenced backyard is set up for outdoor entertaining and surrounded by old-growth trees.

1362 Manzanita Court, Santa Rosa is listed by Lorraine Watkins of Coldwell Banker Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this Santa Rosa home in the Alta Vista Heights neighborhood

