Spacious Bodega Bay home recently listed at $2,395,777

This spacious 5 bedroom house on a half-acre of land in Bodega Bay features stunning views from Point Reyes over to Bodega Head and includes whitewater views of Doran Beach.
There’s a large circular driveway leading up to the home, which features an owned solar system with 32 panels, a recently remodeled kitchen, radiant heat, newer tile and a remodeled bathroom downstairs.
Dual front doors open to the great room, and an open kitchen that features solid maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, monorail lighting, propane cooking island and counter seating for 4. There is a living room downstairs as well as one upstairs with plenty of space for family and entertaining.
This house is offered fully furnished, as it has consistently generated vacation rental income, and if the new owners want to continue using it this way, the addition of the furnishings in the price make it a turn-key business option.
Located in the Bodega Harbour luxury community, the new homeowner will have amenities that include a clubhouse with a gym, men’s and women’s locker rooms with saunas, member rates at the golf course and restaurant, a heated pool, bocce court, picnic area, basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, 24 hour security patrol and a playground. They can keep the house as a vacation rental or choose to live in it full-time.
