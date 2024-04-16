Spacious Bodega Bay home recently listed at $2,395,777

Slide 1 of 24 315 Mainsail Drive, Bodega Bay - $2,395,777 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,358 square feet. Lot size: 0.49 acres. Year built: 1996. Built in 1996, this contemporary home features a dual-entry, a 2 car garage, parking for 8 vehicles overall, and professional drought-resistant landscaping.

Slide 2 of 24 Front of house. Looking at the front of this home from the other side, one architectural addition that stands out is the use of glass panes to create every corner, from the ground up to the ceiling.

Slide 3 of 24 Entryway. The dual front doors open to the grand entryway with marble floors and a custom pendant light. One of the fully-glass corners can be seen to the right of the doors in this image.

Slide 4 of 24 Staircase. The entryway also provides direct access to the stairs leading up to the second floor.

Slide 5 of 24 Living room. This main living room area on the ground floor features cozy seating, newer carpet, and a glass-paned door as well as a retracting wall leading to the yard.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 24 Living room. This view reveals the stained wood ceiling beams and the entry to the dining room.

Slide 7 of 24 Living room. This angle shows more of the dining area and where this living room is in relation to the staircase.

Slide 8 of 24 Kitchen. This newly remodeled kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and monorail lighting.

Slide 9 of 24 Kitchen. This view shows the casual seating at the island area, and gives a closer look at the professional-grade appliances.

Slide 10 of 24 Kitchen. From a different viewpoint the artistic chairs can be seen in full as well as the pendant lighting over this eating area.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 24 Formal dining area. This formal dining area is situated between the living room and kitchen area, featuring a long wooden table, room to seat 10 comfortably, and a pendant chandelier meant to look like candles.

Slide 12 of 24 Formal dining area. This view shows the proximity of this dining area to both the kitchen and living room areas.

Slide 13 of 24 Guest bedroom. This cozy guest bedroom is located on the ground floor and includes one of the glass corners as well as a set of French doors providing access to the outside.

Slide 14 of 24 Primary bedroom. A closer look at this area reveals the stunning ocean view.

Slide 15 of 24 Primary bedroom. Looking at the rest of this spacious bedroom, the primary bathroom is a part of this suite, not just attached.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 24 Primary bedroom. The bathroom area is tucked neatly into its own corner niche.

Slide 17 of 24 Primary bedroom. A closer look at the corner shows a shower area tucked in a corner for more privacy.

Slide 18 of 24 Upstairs living room. This additional living room is upstairs and includes a private balcony and includes a pool table.

Slide 19 of 24 Upstairs living room. This view gives a better look at the balcony space through the glass doors.

Slide 20 of 24 Hot tub. The home’s yard area includes this hot tub.

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 24 Backyard area. With a long expanse of beach and homeowner amenities that include a clubhouse, golf course and restaurant, a heated pool, bocce court, picnic area, and basketball court, there’s no need for a large yard area.

Slide 22 of 24 Backyard area. The landscaping in this yard area is drought-resistant, native plants to keep yardwork to a minimum.

Slide 23 of 24 Aerial view. This aerial view of the home shows the owned solar system on the roof, the careful landscaping, and the circular driveway area.

Slide 24 of 24 Aerial view. This aerial view shows the neighborhood layout and the ocean beyond.