For Sale

Buchignani Ranch vineyard estate in Cloverdale listed at $10,900,000

The Buchignani Ranch in Cloverdale is a historic vineyard estate located on 389 acres. Owned by the same family for three generations, it is on the market for the first time in 97 years.

Within the renowned Alexander Valley  and Dry Creek appellations, the estate is planted with zinfandel and carignane old vines and holds a contract with Ridge Winery.

The property includes a water reservoir filled by Borelli Creek, enhancing sustainability and providing resources for continued agricultural growth.

The estate features a farmhouse, barns and other outdoor spaces perfect for hobbies or gatherings. .

25845 Dutcher Creek Road, Cloverdale is listed by Elsie Richardson and Michael Laird of W Real Estate 

Click through our gallery above to preview the Buchignani Ranch vineyard estate in Cloverdale

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *