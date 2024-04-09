Buchignani Ranch vineyard estate in Cloverdale listed at $10,900,000

Slide 1 of 22 25845 Dutcher Creek Road, Cloverdale - $16,500,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 2,500 square feet. Lot size: 389 acres. Year built: N/A. This Farmhouse-style single family home sits on 389 prime vineyard acres in Cloverdale. While this home doesn’t have a listed date for the original build, the last record of this estate being sold was 1927, putting it squarely in the ‘historical’ category.

Slide 2 of 22 Exterior of main house. This outside view of the home shows how this house is surrounded by vineyards and stunning views of the hills.

Slide 3 of 22 Living room. Inside the house, this living room reveals that this house has been well maintained through the decades, with new carpets, fresh paint, and a set of floor-to-ceiling picture windows providing ample natural lighting and clear views of the vineyards outside.

Slide 4 of 22 Living room. This view shows another large picture window that looks out over the front porch area.

Slide 5 of 22 Living room. This is a closer view of what can be seen out of this picture window.

Slide 6 of 22 Dining room area. This dining room is on the smaller side but includes two large windows taking up most of one wall, making it feel more open.

Slide 7 of 22 Primary bedroom. This cozy bedroom features new carpet and updated drapes and lighting.

Slide 8 of 22 Primary bedroom. This closer view shows that while this room is on the smaller side, it includes double sets of dual windows that open to let the fresh air in the room, and provide clear views of the hilltop.

Slide 9 of 22 Back of the home. Heading to see the acreage outside, this view of the back of this house reveals a patio area surrounded by a grove of old-growth trees.

Slide 10 of 22 Vineyard. This ranch has a contract with Ridge Winery and is panted with Zinfandel and Carignane old vines.

Slide 11 of 22 Aerial view. This view gives a good idea of where the working vineyards area in relation to the main house.

Slide 12 of 22 Dirt road. With over 389 acres well-worn dirt roads and tracks can be found around this property, great for both work and exploring.

Slide 13 of 22 Reservoir. This expansive reservoir is filled by nearby Borelli Creek and provides a sustainable way to keep crops watered.

Slide 14 of 22 Reservoir. Another view of the reservoir with the hills in the distance.

Slide 15 of 22 Redwoods. Though most of the property is filled with working vineyards, there’s also old-growth redwoods and forested areas to explore.

Slide 16 of 22 Redwoods. There are trails through the groves of trees.

Slide 17 of 22 Small waterfall. Close to Borelli Creek, this small waterfall can be found while exploring the acres.

Slide 18 of 22 Aerial view. This overhead view shows how expansive 389 acres is, and how thick the forested part can get.

Slide 19 of 22 Aerial view. This view from the other side of reservoir reveals the hills around the estate.

Slide 20 of 22 Aerial view. This view shows where the house is in relation to the main road as well as giving a clear view of the wooded area around it.

Slide 21 of 22 Lot map. This map shows the house, acreage, and where each type of grape has been planted.

Slide 22 of 22 Grapes. This is a close-up view of some of the grapes grown at this estate.