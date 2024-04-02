For Sale

Newly built Santa Rosa estate with stunning views listed at $10,900,000

This estate is located on 55 acres in the Mark West area of Santa Rosa and features 360-degree views of the Mayacamas, Sonoma and Napa Valley.

The 5,728- square-foot main house features four spacious en-suite bedrooms and a great room, family room, office, chef’s kitchen with a double island and Gaggenau appliances.

The 894-square-foot guest casita includes a one-bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom, an entertainment terrace with outdoor bar, TV and fireplace along with its own two-car garage.

The yard area includes mature landscaping with olive trees lining a 1/4 mile-long driveway, a large, custom pool, bocce ball court and acreage ideal for a vineyard or optional equestrian facility.

2025 Redwood Hill Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Christine Wilhelm and Curtis Lee Tischler of Mayacama Luxury Real Estate

