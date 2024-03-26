Serene Kenwood estate listed at $2,750,000

Slide 1 of 26 591 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $2,750,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,935 square feet. Lot size: 5 acres. Year built: 1981. The front of this house is meticulously maintained and carefully landscaped yard with manicured hedges and lawn area. There’s a circular driveway leading to the front door and the vineyards can be seen.

Slide 2 of 26 Living room. This spacious living room includes a gas fireplace with a custom mantle, fresh paint, and a open, arched wall area that allows easy access to the sliding doors to the outside area.

Slide 3 of 26 Living room. This view shows the glass doors through the wall arch that leads out to the backyard area.

Slide 4 of 26 Casual sitting area. This sitting area is close to the kitchen area and is a comfortable area to relax.

Slide 5 of 26 Fireplace. The fireplace in the casual sitting area has a faux rock mantle.

Slide 6 of 26 Kitchen. The spacious kitchen features marble countertops, recessed lighting, and professional-grade appliances.

Slide 7 of 26 Kitchen. This view of the kitchen highlights the custom wood cabinets and faux wood linoleum tiles.

Slide 8 of 26 Kitchen. There’s a picture window allowing natural light in over the sink area, and a sliding glass door allowing easy access to the yard.

Slide 9 of 26 Casual dining area. This casual breakfast/dining area has space for 4 and is situated next to the glass doors to the back patio.

Slide 10 of 26 Formal dining area. This formal dining area occupies its own space, with a high archway over a wall length window that affords views of the landscaped yard.

Slide 11 of 26 Primary bedroom. Located on the second story, the main bedroom has a fresh coat of paint and features a private balcony.

Slide 12 of 26 Office. This office 9ncludes a sitting area and sliding glass door to an outside patio.

Slide 13 of 26 Game room. The lower level in this home includes this spacious game room, currently set up with a full-size pool table.

Slide 14 of 26 Workshop area. The lower level also includes a full workshop space, perfect for hobbies or home projects.

Slide 15 of 26 Wine storage. This lower level also includes a wine storage area.

Slide 16 of 26 Backyard entrance. This sliding door at one end of the kitchen affords a quick exit to the backyard area.

Slide 17 of 26 Patio. This patio area is set up for outdoor dining and entertaining.

Slide 18 of 26 Pool. This custom pool is a great addition for pool parties or lounging.

Slide 19 of 26 Pool. This view shows the comfortable lounge chairs set up around the pool.

Slide 20 of 26 Spa. There’s a separate spa near the pool area.

Slide 21 of 26 Patio. This patio area is located under its own pergola.

Slide 22 of 26 Vineyard. This is a view of the current vineyard, ready for next season.

Slide 23 of 26 Vineyard. This view shows the rest of the vines and the nearby mountains.

Slide 24 of 26 Aerial view. This aerial view gives a clearer view of how the vineyard’s planted and shows the gated drive leading to the estate.

Slide 25 of 26 Aerial backyard view. Though most of the property is devoted to the vineyard, this view if the backyard area shows tye full pool area as well as the rooftop solar panels.

Slide 26 of 26 Aerial view. This view gives a clearer look at how this home is planned out.