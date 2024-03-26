Serene Kenwood estate listed at $2,750,000

Located on a 5-acre lot in Kenwood, this spacious estate has 3,935 square feet of interior space and features an open living area, a double-sided gas fireplace, and a kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space, two sinks, dual ovens and an island prep area.
The primary bedroom is on the second floor of the home, while the lower level beneath the main floor contains a large game room, the laundry room, an expansive wine cellar, and a workshop. Above the garage is an ADU with a private entrance, creating an ideal space for overnight guests.
The yard offers a park-like setting with landscaping that includes nut and fruit trees, a built-in pool, spa, patio and pergola.
|591 Lawndale Road, Kenwood is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt R Sevenau of Compass
