Sonoma estate with professional hiking path listed at $7,800,000

Located on over 21 acres above the Sonoma Plaza, this estate offers panoramic views of Sonoma Valley and includes a vineyard, fruit trees and a professionally installed hiking path.

This 7,280-square-feet main house features classical architectural elements including copper turrets and terraced grounds.

There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-baths as well as three offices, two home theaters, a wine cellar and tasting room.

The primary bedroom includes a fireplace and an en suite bathroom opening to a private outdoor shower area and one of the home theaters.

In the backyard area is a 640-square-foot guest house, a sun terrace, an infinity-edge pool and spa, and stone steps leading to a bocce court and shaded swing.

17489 Mallard Drive, Sonoma is listed by Amanda Shone and Tina Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty

