For Sale

Petaluma estate with boat dock, vineyards and private runway listed for $17,000,000

Located on more than 130 acres, this 11-bedroom historic waterfront residence in Petaluma has it all: a boat dock, 47 acres of vineyards, an airplane runway and hangar, even equestrian facilities.

Besides the main estate, there are guest residences featuring Italianate Victorian craftsmanship.

Th estate offers stunning views of the Petaluma River, Olompali State Park and Mount Tamalpais.


6614 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma is listed by Tim Rangel and Rene Richardson of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country, Sonoma Brokerage

Photo credit: Tim Rangel for Sotheby’s International Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this Petaluma estate with boat dock, vineyards, and private runway

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *