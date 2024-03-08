Currently listed Sonoma County homes with a backyard ready for outdoor dining

Slide 1 of 18 884 Wildwood Trail, Santa Rosa - $1,199,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,133 square feet. Lot size: 0.93 acres. Year built: 1961. Located at the end of a street in the Rincon Valley neighborhood, this house has the Santa Rosa Creek right behind it and is a Sunset ranch design home, meant for indoor-outdoor living.

Slide 2 of 18 Outdoor kitchen. This outdoor kitchen is a permanent fixture for this backyard, custom constructed of brick to match the existing chimney, and close enough to the patio to make serving food easy.

Slide 3 of 18 Outdoor kitchen. This kitchen continues into this covered patio, ensuring food can still be made and served during inclement weather.

Slide 4 of 18 1504 Rio Nido Way, Petaluma - $988,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,113 square feet. Lot size: 6,329 square feet. Year built: 1986. Located in the Casa Del Oro neighborhood, this house is on a corner lot surrounded by Magnolia and Redwood trees. The backyard is set up for entertaining or BBQing, featuring an outdoor bar as well as a hot tub.

Slide 5 of 18 Backyard. This backyard patio is set up for outdoor eating with a stainless-steel barbecue and small bar area.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This patio space is away from the cooking/bar area and is set up to be a relaxing area to dine under the mature Redwood.

Slide 7 of 18 69 Eastside Circle, Petaluma - $925,000 5 beds, 2 baths, 2,281 square feet. Lot size: 6,499 square feet. Year built: 1966. This 2 story, 5 bedroom home is in East Petaluma at the end of the street. It features a newly painted exterior, interior, new roof, and new 9-panel Sunrun solar system along with a partially covered large backyard deck set up for all-seasons entertaining.

Slide 8 of 18 Backyard. This deck area is under an over that protects individuals from the elements, while still being in the fresh air. There’s a long picnic-style table and a barbecue at one end, to make sure everyone can socialize.

Slide 9 of 18 Aerial view. This view shows the Sunrun solar system and the low-maintenance groundcover in both the front and back yards.

Slide 10 of 18 736 Hillmont Street, Santa Rosa - $749,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,646 square feet. Lot size: 8,398 square feet. Year built: 1976. Located in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Rincon Valley, the backyard is expansive with fruit trees, mature landscaping, raised garden beds, and a large patio with an outdoor kitchen.

Slide 11 of 18 Outdoor kitchen. Out on the cement patio is this custom outdoor kitchen with everything needed from the barbecue to a grill to create any meal needed, all outdoors.

Slide 12 of 18 Outdoor kitchen. This view shows the sink area and gives a clearer view of the grill.

Slide 13 of 18 911 Hacienda Circle, Rohnert Park - $700,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,484 square feet. Lot size: 3,044 square feet. Year built: 1984. This home ensures privacy with no rear neighbors and a back yard with easy to maintain artificial turf and space set up for both alfresco dining and entertaining.

Slide 14 of 18 Backyard. This yard has a spacious stone patio with 2 a 2-person tables set up with enough space for individuals to have one-on-one conversations, and a large barbecue ready for bigger gatherings as well.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This view of one of the tables from the barbecue show enough of a distance to hold a private conversation, and also showcases the artificial turf as well as a newer storage shed.

Slide 16 of 18 18687 Manzanita Road, Sonoma - $659,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,024 square feet. Lot size: 5,001square feet. Year built: 1942. The listing for this 1942 home states that it has solar a well as an updated interior including a kitchen with quartz countertops and white shaker cabinets. The backyard has been modernized with the addition of faux grass, lessening the amount of time needed for yard work and leaving more time for entertaining guests or simply enjoying the outdoors.

Slide 17 of 18 Backyard patio. Most of the side yard is taken up by this covered cement patio that includes couches to relax on as well as a 4-person table to eat at.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard patio. This view shows a closer look at the coffee table set up, which includes a coffee table and outdoor carpet.