Updated Sebastopol estate on 2.85 acres just listed for $3,775,000

Located on 2.85 acres in Sebastopol with views of Mt. St. Helena and the Mayacamas, this Craftsman-style house was built in 1988 and updated with a complete Smart Home system. This system controls upgrades that include a telescoping wall of glass to take in stunning views and an electric screen wall to give full open-air ventilation without worrying about bugs.

The main home features rich cherry floors, three fireplaces, an ensuite bedroom, a large family room and a spacious great room positioned to take advantage of the views.

The main level offers a lovely. The huge primary bedroom is on the second level. It has a sitting area, viewing deck, and gorgeous ensuite bathroom.

The yard includes a studio cottage, pool, outdoor kitchen, and livable doll house. The house has a spacious deck overlooking the pool and spa area and outdoor kitchen. On the lower acreage, a pathway lined with lavender leads to the guest house, which features a full bath and a spacious covered deck.

11799 Barnett Valley Road, Sebastopol is listed by Sharon Vallejo and Lisa Thomas of Compass

