Sonoma County homes for sale less than 1,000 square feet

Slide 1 of 18 14465 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $569,950 2 beds, 1 bath, 710 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1927. This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage in Guerneville has been completely remodeled and is currently being used as an Air B&B but is move-in ready for a new homeowner.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This updated living room features newer floors, recessed lighting, and fresh paint.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This home is surrounded by redwoods on all sides and has this comfortable sitting area on the back deck when the homeowner wants to just sit down and relax.

Slide 4 of 18 17552 River Lane, Guerneville- $485,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 690 square feet. Lot size: 3,001 square feet. Year built: 1955. Located a short distance to well-known Vacation Beach on the Russian River, this house features an updated bathroom, kitchen, floors, and lights. There’s a shed outside for storage and a fenced side yard for pets.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This 690 square foot home makes the best use out of this living room, with a flattened fireplace mantle, flat screen TV, recessed lighting, and light wood flooring.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This compact backyard is low maintenance with a deck/patio area, and artificial turf.

Slide 7 of 18 19565 Highway 116, Monte Rio - $399,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 460 square feet. Lot size: 3,641 square feet. Year built: 1948. This 1 bed, 1 bath bungalow has a covered porch at the front door and a deck off the bedroom through a sliding door. There is updated flooring throughout, and the partial basement has a workshop area along with plenty of storage.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Built in 1948, this living room features updated wood flooring, updated lights, and shares this space with the kitchen.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The main part of this home is above the road, and this lower area includes a partial square basement/workshop area and is located on a sizable 3,641 square foot lot.

Slide 10 of 18 921 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa - $525,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 884 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1914. Built in 1914 this Craftsman bungalow is in the Santa Rosa JC neighborhood. While it’s been updated with a modern heat system, it can use more upgrades.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This open area living room shows a lot of the architectural details from the early 1900s like decorative wood trim, substantial wooden frames around the windows and doors, and in this case, tiles on the floor meant to give the appearance of marquetry.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Though the interior of the home is only 884 square feet, this house is on a 5,001 square foot lot, leaving plenty of room in the backyard area for lawn and raised garden beds.

Slide 13 of 18 317 11th Street, Petaluma - $695,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 854 square feet. Lot size: 7,501 square feet. Year built: 1900. Built in 1900, this house is listed a fixer-upper with 2 beds, 1 bath, and 854 square feet of living space on a spacious 7,501 square foot lot.

Slide 14 of 18 Backyard. There are no images of the interior of this house, but there are quite a few of this open, spacious yard area.

Slide 15 of 18 Aerial view. This view shows how far the backyard extends, and the proximity of the neighboring houses on each side.

Slide 16 of 18 10609 Highway 1, Jenner - $1,390,000 3 beds, 3 bath, 924 square feet. Lot size: 5,810 square feet. Year built: 1951. This 1950s bungalow come with 180 views of the Russian River. This home is 2-stories, with the entrance at the street level entering the 1 bed, 1 bath cottage, and the lower level containing 2 separate ensuites with decks for each.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This compact living room in the upper cottage has wood flooring, an expansive window to take in views of the Russian river, and an area to make coffee to enjoy while taking in the views.

Slide 18 of 18 Back of house. The view from the river side of this house shows that it makes use of the hillside it’s built on, with the two en suite bedrooms opening on a partitioned deck on each side, both with amazing views of the river.