For Sale

Sonoma County homes for sale less than 1,000 square feet

According to a recent article in The New York Times, in order for some people to afford a house with the current prices they considering smaller houses.

While these small houses may not be ideal for families, they are a good choice for homebuyers who wants to begin building equity or retirees who want to downsize but still prefers owning their own home.

Click through our gallery above to preview currently listed Sonoma County homes below 1,000 square feet

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *