For Sale

Newly built Napa estate on 35 acres listed for $12,500,000

This newly built modern Napa Valley estate was created by local designer Mark Becker, whose Oakland-based firm has completed over 250 custom homes in the Bay Area.

Located on almost 35 private acres, the property offers panoramic views of the valley while still being within a 12-mile drive to all the amenities of downtown Napa.

The estate compound features a progressive design with the three-bedroom main house highlighting an open kitchen and media room close to the great room with its vaulted ceilings and stunning views. The primary bedroom suite has its own private patio and an indoor/outdoor bath.

A second home on the property features two suites, a kitchenette and a living room with pocket doors as well as an attached yoga room and spacious studio with a bath.

Outside is a heated pool, expansive patios and multiple terraces.

1200 Loma Vista Drive, Napa is listed by Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker

 

Click through our gallery above to preview this newly built Napa estate on 35 acres

