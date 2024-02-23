Currently listed homes under $1 million in Napa County

Slide 1 of 18 2948 Devita Drive, Napa - $974,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,773 square feet. Lot size: 5,963 square feet. Year built: 1950. This Devita designed cottage is located on a quiet tree lined street with views of the western hills and has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, den, kitchen and an open living room and dining area. The interior features hardwood floors, unique tile work, and spacious bedrooms.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room features the well-maintained original hardwood flooring, a brick fireplace, and the original curved doorway in the hall.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard is planned out in different areas, from a deck with a patio, a gravel siting area, and a garden with a walkway to another sitting area under a pergola.

Slide 4 of 18 2188 Locust Street, Napa - $899,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,308 square feet. Lot size: 7,301square feet. Year built: 1952. This single-level mid-century ranch home is on a corner lot and features a new interior including remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, new doors, new windows, and a new galley kitchen. The backyard features a newly refinished pool.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room showcases some of the upgrades made in this 1950’s home; from the recessed lighting, new windows, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This yard with a newly refinished pool is very low maintenance with a cement patio surrounding the pool and a professionally constructed deck next to the door to the yard area.

Slide 7 of 18 238 Vista Court N, Yountville - $899,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,154 square feet. Lot size: 1,494 square feet. Year built: 1978. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Yountville has open floor plan features a kitchen with custom cabinetry, high-end Thermador appliances, new flooring, and modern lighting.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This updated living room features a modern fireplace, recessed lighting, tile floors, and a glass door to the backyard area.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This condo has a compact backyard that is mostly a cement patio area, keeping yardwork and maintenance to a minimum.

Slide 10 of 18 401-411 S Underhill Drive #2, Napa - $835,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,800 square feet. Lot size: 1,494 square feet. Year built: 1978. This multifamily duplex is 2 units, with 2 1-car garages, hardwood floors, and features a big lot with separate backyards.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Though part of an attached duplex, this living room is spacious with a large picture window, light hardwood floors, and a wide doorway to the next room.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Both sides of this duplex have their own backyard, and if someone is an avid gardener this yard has a lot of area to create in.

Slide 13 of 18 506 Lincoln Avenue, Napa - $825,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,164 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 acres. Year built: 1924. This home is located on .34 of an acre that’s centrally located in the town of Napa. The historic main house was built in 1924, and the garage is currently used as another living space and could easily be used as a workshop. There’s plenty of parking for a boat or other vehicles, and there’s an RV pad and hook ups at the rear of the property.

Slide 15 of 18 Aerial view. This view of the property from above gives a clear view of where it’s located in the neighborhood and in relation to downtown Napa as well as the main road.

Slide 16 of 18 1206 Banks Avenue, Napa - $819,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,006 square feet. Lot size: 6,229 square feet. Year built: 1938. This historic house is in the desirable Alta Heights neighborhood, and much of the original architecture from the time period like arches, woodwork and original hardwood floors are still present. The orientation of the house on the lot provides privacy from most rooms inside and privacy on all sides in the spacious backyard.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Built in 1938, this home features a well-maintained wooden floor and an interior that hasn’t been changed drastically with the times, instead keeping the same clean lines with a fresh coat of paint.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard affords the homeowners privacy on all sides, with mature trees, careful landscaping, and a seating area on a flagstone patio close to the lawn.