Santa Rosa estate with stunning views listed for $3,395,000

Located on 5 acres in a gated community, this Santa Rosa estate has stunning views.

The main house has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Inside, there are wood floors with radiant heating, open beam ceilings, a temperature-controlled wine room and two primary suites, one on each level with custom closets and spa-like baths.

Out in the yard is a detached one-bedroom, one-bath cottage, with a full kitchen and laundry area.

There’s also party barn with patio and bar set-up and lots of seating space.

3400 Matanzas Creek Lane, Santa Rosa is listed by Tiffiny Alexander of
Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty

