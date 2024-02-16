For Sale

Currently listed homes with a workshop in Sonoma County

For homebuyers, once they have two or three homes they’re considering, the final decision on what house to buy my come down to something extra on the property, like a workshop.

According to the professionals at Washington-based  Garrett Custom Homes, detached workshops are great  for homebuyers that have hobbies that require extra space and storage.

A dedicated detached workshop  lets a homeowner stay organized because they aren’t trying to fit everything into a garage with their cars.

Also, even if the garage is used for a workspace, there’s still a personal area dedicated to projects, allowing time spent away from distractions.

Finally, if the homeowner has young children having a dedicated workshop creates a space that can be kept secure and safely away from kids.

