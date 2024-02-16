Currently listed homes with a workshop in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 5580 Saint Helena Road, Santa Rosa - $1,195,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,697 square feet. Lot size: 2.01 acres. Year built: 1972. This 2 acre estate is comprised of two homes on one lot with the main residence featuring 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and the detached granny unit having 1 bed, 1 bath. A detached shed on the property is set up as a carpenter’s workshop.

Slide 2 of 18 Backyard workshop. This detached workshop in the backyard looks like it could be anything from a potting or storage shed, which is helpful if someone is keeping expensive tools or projects since visitors may be less inclined to take a peek in a shed they believe is filled with soil or gardening tools.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard workshop. The inside of this workshop reveals a clean and organized carpenter’s workshop.

Slide 4 of 18 49100 Wickersham Road, Geyserville - $1,100,000 7 beds, 3 baths, 3,076 square feet. Lot size: 160 acres. Year built: 1999. Situated on a spacious 160 acres of land, this Geyserville home is listed as an off-grid homestead with a 7500-watt solar system and brand-new 60 kWh lithium-ion battery setup. One of the other important points is the attached workshop at the front.

Slide 5 of 18 Workshop entrance. This picture shows the doors to this incognito workshop fully open, revealing that even on 160 acres it’s always a good idea to have a dedicated space for projects.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Workshop. This image shows how spacious this workshop is, it goes far back into the space and is set up with worktables and storage.

Slide 7 of 18 1814 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa - $985,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,712 square feet. Lot size: 0.50 acres. Year built: 1963. Built in 1963, this house was completely remodeled 2 years ago and features newer appliances in the kitchen, along with new windows, doors, and wood floors. This home also has two separate areas for workshops: one in the backyard, and a spacious garage area.

Slide 8 of 18 Backyard workshop. This backyard workshop looks like a well-constructed hideaway that would be a great backyard area for crafts or artistic endeavors.

Slide 9 of 18 Garage workshop. This spacious garage has room for artists, hobbyists, woodworkers, as well as car enthusiasts. There’s enough room that a project vehicle can be on one side, and any other household project could be on the other.

Slide 10 of 18 67 Fairlie Drive, Santa Rosa - $899,950 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,912 square feet. Lot size: 10,799 square feet. Year built: 1962. This 1962 home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile, and porcelain floors. In addition, there is an oversized 4-car garage with a workshop, great for car enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Garage workshop. Though this garage can be used exclusively for parking cars, it’s been set up to make both parking a vehicle or working on a project car possible under the same roof.

Slide 12 of 18 Garage workshop. The view of this corner of the workshop area shows a long worktable that would be great for working on car parts or other detailed projects, along with a shelf for paper towels, tools, or anything else that’s needed.

Slide 13 of 18 425 El Dorado Drive, Sonoma - $699,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,363 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1959. This 1950’s home in Sonoma is ready for new owners with a newer roof, new water heater and fresh interior paint. It also features a ‘flex-room’ (possible workshop area) and a detached shed, ready for use as a workshop, garden shed, or artist studio.

Slide 14 of 18 Flex room/workshop/craft room. This extra room in the home is prime for crafts and art projects and may be a workshop area that is open to teens who need a place to create or work on school projects like dioramas or posters.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard workshop. This backyard workshop has an open area on the side, great for bigger projects that may not fit through the door area on the front, and also good to get bigger tools closer to the project.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 10139 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor - $699,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 672 square feet. Lot size: 1.23 acres. Year built: 1955. Located on 1.23 acres, this property has 2 small, complete homes.

Slide 17 of 18 Workshop railroad car. Though the home(s) on this property are small in size, this repurposed railway car has been given space on the 1.23 acre lot to create a unique workshop for the homeowner.

Slide 18 of 18 Workshop railroad car. Though currently unfinished, this railroad workshop is far enough along that it can be the first project for the new homeowner.