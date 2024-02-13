Sebastopol estate on over 13 acres with state-licensed cannabis operation listed for $4,995,000

Slide 1 of 25 1700 Barlow Lane, Sebastopol - $4,995,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,948 square feet. Lot size: 13.13 acres. Year built: 1979. Set back from the main road from a long driveway flanked by brick posts with old-fashioned-style lamps, this 2-story house has been well-maintained and features plenty of upgrades.

Slide 2 of 25 Outside of house. Coming up to the front of the home reveals careful landscaping that includes an ornamental wooden walking bridge over red tanbark and shows a wide front porch that has a Victorian-style balcony above it on the second floor.

Slide 3 of 25 Outside of house. Continuing on to the other side of the entryway reveals more buildings and where the acreage starts to get built out.

Slide 4 of 25 Front of house parking. In lieu of a garage, this house features a covered area for parking at least 2 vehicles.

Slide 5 of 25 Living room. Entering the home there’s a spacious living room with wood floors, beamed ceilings, and a wood-burning stove for warmth.

Slide 6 of 25 Living room. This view shows the recessed lighting between the beams on the ceiling, and a window seat by the piano.

Slide 7 of 25 Media room. There’s a media room set up for movie nights with a large flatscreen television, surround sound, and a large comfortable couch.

Slide 8 of 25 Media room. This room is equipped with a sliding glass door for quick access to the bar area.

Slide 9 of 25 Bar. This custom bar uses the same wood as the kitchen, along with a marble countertop by the sink area.

Slide 10 of 25 Arcade room. Tucked way is this arcade room featuring a small collection of vintage arcade games and a dart board.

Slide 11 of 25 Kitchen. This kitchen features new, updated cabinets and high-end stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 12 of 25 Kitchen. The view from this side of the kitchen gives a clearer view of the center island and more of the cabinetry and appliances.

Slide 13 of 25 Casual eating area. There’s a small breakfast table at one end of the kitchen, perfect for breakfast, small meals, and coffee breaks.

Slide 14 of 25 Primary bedroom. Upstairs is the primary bedroom featuring a tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and windows with wooden blinds.

Slide 15 of 25 Primary bedroom closet. The main bedroom features this spacious walk-in closet with a custom light and vanity table.

Slide 16 of 25 Primary bedroom closet. This view reveals how spacious this closet truly is, with areas for handbags, luggage, and shoes.

Slide 17 of 25 Primary bathroom. This primary bathroom features custom tiles, an open shower, and a soaking bathtub and a skylight for letting natural light in.

Slide 18 of 25 Primary bathroom. This view shows how deep the bathtub is and reveals a television on a close shelf for when someone wants to relax.

Slide 19 of 25 Balcony. This is a view from the upper balcony of the main house.

Slide 20 of 25 Steel workshop building. This newly constructed steel building has 5,000 square feet of interior space and a certification for F1 factory use.

Slide 21 of 25 Steel workshop building. This building can also work as a storage unit, which is helpful for those with project vehicles undergoing restoration.

Slide 22 of 25 Steel workshop building. The other end of this building looks to be in use for fabrication or other projects.

Slide 23 of 25 Cultivation area. This area is set aside for cannabis cultivation.

Slide 24 of 25 Cultivation area. This area is set aside for cannabis cultivation or agricultural use with hoop houses ready to be used to lengthen to growing season.

Slide 25 of 25 Aerial view. This overhead view gives a clear picture of where some of the ‘working areas’ of this house are in relation to the main residence.