Sebastopol estate on over 13 acres with state-licensed cannabis operation listed for $4,995,000

This unique Sebastopol estate on a little over 13 acres blends rural living, residential space, commercial use and agricultural capabilities on one lot.
The main residence was built in 1979 and features 6,948 square feet of interior space and a recent kitchen remodel with refinished wood cabinets, brass hardware, and high-end Wi-Fi enabled stainless steel appliances. The rest of the house has been updated as well with custom Hunter Douglas plantation shutters, Karastan carpet, and dual independent Wi-Fi smart home HVAC systems,.
The rest of this property offers a range of functional spaces including a newly built 5,000 square foot steel building permitted for F1 factory use, a basketball court, and a state-licensed cannabis cultivation operation capable of producing over 4,000 pounds yearly.
In addition, the acreage includes diverse agricultural zoning that would allow use from winery or distillery operations to high-value crop production.
|1700 Barlow Lane, Sebastopol is listed by Carson A Maples of
Daniel Winkler & Assoc Inc.
Click through our gallery above to preview this Sebastopol estate with state-licensed cannabis operation just listed for $4,995,000