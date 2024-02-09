Currently listed multigenerational homes in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 405 N. Cloverdale Boulevard, Cloverdale - $850,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,250 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1890. This multifamily house is currently referred to as a triplex, with the main home an original Victorian 2-bedroom house and two legal studios that were built in 2015.

Slide 2 of 18 Second units. Though the main home is an 1890 Victorian, these 2015 units on the lot separate from the main house are newer and don’t need the upgrades and maintenance that an older house requires.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard for this home is used mostly as an area to go from the main house to the studios, or the studios out, so a new homeowner would be able to.

Slide 4 of 18 931 Frazier Avenue, Santa Rosa - $849,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 1,750 square feet. Lot size: 10,560 square feet. Year built: 1940. This quarter-acre property features a classic bungalow and a detached single-story granny unit. The main home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathrooms, The second unit features stainless steel appliances and stone countertops.

Slide 5 of 18 Second unit. This small unit is separate from the min house and uses the same color paint and roof style to keep it consistent with the main house.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Sideyard. The backyard is used for the detached studio as well as a sizable storage shed, but the side and front yard feature a lawn and mature redwood trees along with plenty of room to add landscaping if the new homeowners prefer.

Slide 7 of 18 434 - 436 Matteri Circle, Cotati - $845,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 1,896 square feet. Lot size: 3,573 square feet. Year built: 2006. This multifamily home is wo units located in a development community in central Cotati. Front unit features open living area with high ceilings, gas fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and gas cooktop. The rear unit is above garage features open living room, kitchen, dining area and bedroom with full bathroom.

Slide 8 of 18 Second unit. This unit is above the main two-car garage, with the one-car garage next to it earmarked for the residents of the second unit.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This small backyard area is very low-maintenance with a brick patio and pebble ground cover.

Slide 10 of 18 150 3rd street, Windsor - $699,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,471 square feet. Lot size: 4,116 square feet. Year built: 1991. This duplex home includes a front unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom with a fenced uncovered patio accessed through sliding doors just off the kitchen. Also features in-unit laundry, off street uncovered parking and one car garage. The back unit of this duplex is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Second unit. The outside entrance to this unit is nondescript and features the one-car garage that is part of this unit and a wide driveway that can be used for parking as well.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This yard attached to the main house has a sizable cement patio set up with a barbecue and picnic table for entertaining outdoors when the weather is nice.

Slide 13 of 18 624 - 1205 Frazier Rutledge Avenue, Santa Rosa - $695,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,598 square feet. Lot size: 5,327 square feet. Year built: 1990. This duplex home includes 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom units on both sides. 1 side has 1 car garage and 1 side has 2 car garage. Both units include individual back yards.

Slide 14 of 18 Second unit. The back unit on the opposite side of the duplex includes a small, fenced yard with drought-resistant shrubs, a one-car garage, and plenty of space for additional parking.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. Each duplex has its’ own backyard area, and this view shows that most of the area is covered by a cement patio, so it’s an extremely low-maintenance yard.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 2333 - 2335 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa - $599,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 1,797 square feet. Lot size: 7,701 square feet. Year built: 1942. The well-maintained main house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,242 square feet with a converted garage that has enough room to be a living space. The second unit was built in the late 1800's and features its own separate entrance.

Slide 17 of 18 Second unit. The main house, built in 1942, most-likely was added as an addition to this home from the 1800s, but this small house has been well-maintained and now acts as the second unit to the newer home.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This pool and spa combo can be used by the residents of both units, and shows that this has been consistently maintained and upgraded through the years.