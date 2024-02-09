For Sale

Currently listed multigenerational homes in Sonoma County

According to the K.Hovanian real estate professionals, multigenerational homes are gaining popularity due to their practicality, affordability, and the opportunity they provide for increased quality time with family.

At the foundation, multigenerational living involves at least two adult generations cohabiting. This can be a number of situation, such as grandparents sharing a home with their children and grandchildren, parents living with their adult children, or even homes encompassing four generations. Within these living arrangements, each generation enjoys the advantages of having dedicated personal space and privacy as many multigenerational homes feature separate living areas, kitchens, and even independent entrances.

From a homebuyers standpoint, a multigenerational home can benefit everyone in terms of down payment, sharing utility costs, and housework.

