144-acre Sonoma estate listed for $10,900,000

Slide 1 of 26 3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma - $10,900,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 8,566 square feet. Lot size: 144.53 acres. Year built: 2006. The front of this house showcases careful landscaping and a long, professionally paved driveway.

Slide 2 of 26 Front of home. The front of the house showcases both the custom rock and woodwork, accented by a carefully landscaped front yard.

Slide 3 of 26 Living room. This living room area is a large open space featuring wood flooring, wall-to-ceiling windows, and artistic custom lighting.

Slide 4 of 26 Living room. This area of the living room is set up as a private gallery space, with original art on display and areas to sit and relax.

Slide 5 of 26 Living room. This area also focuses on art and art objects, with a large, petrified tree trunk, and a raised area with display shelves that hold a variety of artistic artifacts.

Slide 6 of 26 Kitchen. Part of this open space contains the kitchen area with another casual sitting area next to it.

Slide 7 of 26 Kitchen. This view of the kitchen shows how it is designed to meld seamlessly with the open area.

Slide 8 of 26 Kitchen. This closer look inside the kitchen area features the granite countertops and a wall of windows that feature a panoramic view of the Sonoma Valley.

Slide 9 of 26 Formal dining area. This formal dining area is located on the raised area of the open space in the living room, behind the petrified tree trunk. This dining space takes advantage of the floor to ceiling windows and stunning views.

Slide 10 of 26 Media room. This room is set up with comfortable chairs to recline in while watching movies, and a shelf set up with glasses and ingredients to make cocktails.

Slide 11 of 26 Media room. This shows the view looking towards the screen and the movie library on either side.

Slide 12 of 26 Primary bedroom. This spacious bedroom has a wall of windows, a private patio, recessed lighting, and uses one of the main stonework walls behind the bed.

Slide 13 of 26 Primary bedroom. This view from the doorway shows the desk/study area set up at the foot of the bed.

Slide 14 of 26 Primary bathroom. This main bathroom is as open as the rest of the home, with wood floors, a granite shower with a bathtub next to it, and a long countertop vanity with multiple mirrors.

Slide 15 of 26 Primary bathroom. This closer vie of the custom vanity reveals the stonework wall from the bedroom and a long, inset window showing the outdoors.

Slide 16 of 26 Guest bedroom. The guest bedroom is an open area and includes an en-suite bathroom and floor to ceiling glass doors leading to an outside patio.

Slide 17 of 26 Guest bedroom. This bedroom features a custom armoire and plenty of space to sit and unwind.

Slide 18 of 26 Bathroom. One of the 6 bathrooms in this house takes an artistic turn from the lighter, earthy colors and features a darker grey-blue wall and custom blue tilework around the sink.

Slide 19 of 26 Keeping room. Historically, a ‘keeping room’ was an area where anyone visiting or family members not involved in meal preparation could sit and relax – mostly to stay out of the way – until it was meal time.

Slide 20 of 26 Plunge pool. This indoor pool is known as a ‘plunge pool’, which just means it is a much smaller, shallower pool that’s meant more for lounging and relaxing than swimming. A plunge pool can be used to stay cool in the summer or heated up and used for warmth in the winter.

Slide 21 of 26 Patio. Heading outside, there’s a couple of custom patios bordered by a well-maintained lawn area.

Slide 22 of 26 Backyard area. The ‘yard’ for this home encompasses hundreds of acres, but there is a carefully landscaped area directly around the home.

Slide 23 of 26 Backyard area. This deck area is outfitted with a hammock and provides panoramic views of the valley beyond.

Slide 24 of 26 Lake. The acres around the house are filled with seasonal creeks and this small lake.

Slide 25 of 26 Lake. While this lake is relatively small, it’s deep enough for a dock and a small boat.

Slide 26 of 26 View. This view without neighbors gives a great idea of how big 144.53 acres really is.