144-acre Sonoma estate listed for $10,900,000

This modernist-style ultra-private estate is on 144 acres.
The main house includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and 8,566 square feet of interior space.
The interior features custom stonework, woodwork in walnut, pear burl and African teak, two owner’s suites, a living room with 18-foot ceilings and glass walls, a kitchen with a pantry, a bar, two offices, a screened porch with a fireplace and a veranda.
Outside is a three-car garage and a resistance and plunge pool with an outdoor shower.
The gated and fenced grounds feature a pond, seasonal creeks, gardens, olive groves, and various hiking, biking, and equestrian trails and roads with access to miles of protected trailheads.
The property is surrounded by 3,000 acres of protected wildlife habitat.
|3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos of
Compass and Phil Chen of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno
