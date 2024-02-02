For Sale

Home at Mayacama Golf Club listed at $9,800,000

This home at the Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa features a hand-laid  driveway with stone imported from Italy.

The interior of this 1.67-acre estate includes French oak flooring, a solid wood beamed cathedral ceiling and arched bookshelves that characterize the great room. A  chef’s kitchen opens to a formal dining room and the great room  and features custom cabinetry, marble countertops, a wood block island, European tiles, Miele appliances, a Wolf stove and a Subzero refrigerator.

Outside, the yard area features stone terraces, a bocce court, chipping/putting green, an irrigated garden, and views of Mayacamas. There’s also an infinity edge pool, pergola, and stone hearth with a wood-burning fireplace.

5733 Cottage Ridge Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Curtis Tischler of
Tischler and Co Luxury and Christine Wilhelm of Mayacama Luxury Real Estate

