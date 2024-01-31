Homes for sale Sonoma County with a front lawn

Slide 1 of 18 970 Glenwood Drive, Sonoma - $899,950 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,056 square feet. Lot size 9,500 square feet. Year built: 1955. Built in the 1950s, when a front lawn would be a point of pride for many homeowners, this Eichler-Style Mid Century Modern house is updated with modern amenities – including solar – but is keeping most of the original aesthetics.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This updated living room features wood floors, new lighting, and skylights to allow natural light in.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. If lawn is a big deal for a new homeowner, this house has plenty to maintain – in the front yard and especially in this spacious backyard. There’s a pool and a cement patio, but lawn occupies most of this yard.

Slide 4 of 18 920 Baird Road, Santa Rosa - $899,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,484 square feet. Lot size 0.31 acres. Year built: 1961. This spacious single-story home was used until recently as a residential care facility. This means that there are large rooms, handicap accessible ADA improvements, sprinklers, a generator, and a backyard that includes a detached studio/office.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. As this house was used as a residential care home, it’s necessary to have had such spacious rooms to make navigating a wheelchair or walker easy. This means this large living room is also perfect for a big family, large gatherings, or just to enjoy the extra space.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard combines mature trees, a cement patio, a detached workshop/office, and a very carefully planned out lawn area.

Slide 7 of 18 9663 Lakewood Drive, Windsor - $883,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,190 square feet. Lot size 0.39 acres. Year built: 1985. This house is located in the gated community of Lakewood Hills, and is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a large lot with in-ground pool, patio and shed. Located close to amenities like the Windsor Town Green, Sonoma County Airport, Smart Train, restaurants, and local wineries.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Built in 1985, this house has retained the original wood floors and wood-burning fireplace in this open living room area.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard has a veranda to relax under, an in-ground pool,n and a wide expanse of lawn.

Slide 10 of 18 7036 Edinburgh Court, Windsor - $859,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,032 square feet. Lot size 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1990. Built in 1990, this house offers easy access to the 101 freeway and close to the Sonoma County Airport.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room takes advantage of a raised ceiling reaching up to the second story, a large picture windows, and light wood flooring.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. Though the front yard features a sizable lawn, there’s not a hint of green in this backyard. This yard features raised gardening beds and shredded tanbark as ground cover.

Slide 13 of 18 1100 River Pine Circle, Petaluma - $850,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,382 square feet. Lot size 4,682 square feet. Year built: 1998. Located in East Petaluma's Cross Creek subdivision, though this house has a carefully landscaped front lawn, it features a low maintenance backyard.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This open and airy living room features two large picture windows and a glass paned door that leads to the yard. There’s a ceiling fan to stay cool in warm weather, and a fireplace to keep warm during cold days.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This yard has a large cement patio with an open pergola overhead, and low-maintenance native plants in tin planters.

Slide 16 of 18 160 W Cotati Oaks Court, Cotati - $839,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,492 square feet. Lot size 10,063 square feet. Year built: 1981. This ranch-style home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in West Cotati on a large 1/4 acre lot. The open floor plan includes a newly updated kitchen, while the backyard includes a tiki bar, Koi pond with waterfall, and a storage shed.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This open living room shares space with the dining area, features original wood floors, a ceiling fan, and a sliding glass door providing easy access to the backyard.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Though the main part if the yard is dedicated to a large patio and tiki bar, heading from the back into the side yard is another lawn area.