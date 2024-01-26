Currently listed Sonoma County homes with mountain views

Slide 1 of 18 17275 Cragmont Drive, Sonoma - $995,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,310 square feet. Lot size 0.28 acres. Year built: 1956. Built in 1956, this house has views all around from the valley floor up to the multiple mountain ranges, and even further to the San Francisco Bay.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This comfortable living room features the original wood burning heater and brick hearth from the 1950’s.

Slide 3 of 18 View. This aerial view of the property shows that it not only has stunning mountain views, but is surrounded by nature on every side.

Slide 4 of 18 5816 Lowell Court, Cotati - $899,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,283 square feet. Lot size: 0.51 acres. Year built: 1973. This single-story, 3-bed 2-bath home sits in the rural area of Cotati, and features two remodeled bathrooms as well as an expanded living room and an expansive concrete patio that affords unobstructed views of neighboring horse pastures and the Sonoma mountains.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This room features wooden floors, recessed lighting, and a large glass sliding door leading to the sizable cement patio.

Slide 6 of 18 View. This view from the patio shows the Sonoma mountains in the distance and the horse pastures nearby.

Slide 7 of 18 101 Grayson Way, Healdsburg - $965,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,845 square feet. Lot size: 3,193 square feet. Year built: 2018. This newer house in Healdsburg comes with over $100,000 in seller upgrades including wide-plank engineered laminate flooring, comfort cooling with central air conditioning, on-demand hot water, smart-wired home lighting, and dual paned windows with Hunter Douglas Duette shades.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This image shows the new wide-planked engineered flooring and dual paned windows.

Slide 9 of 18 View. This home is located in a hilly neighborhood close to downtown Healdsburg, but in a setting that feels rural. The hills can be seen all around this house, along with professional landscaping mixed with old-growth Oak trees.

Slide 10 of 18 1660 Deer Run, Santa Rosa - $749,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,942 square feet. Lot size: 6,247 square feet. Year built: 1981. Recently reduced in price by $40,000, this Bennett Valley 2 bed, 3 bathroom home is surrounded by mature trees, nature, and stunning views all around.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This 1980’s home features a sunken living room with a ceiling that reaches over the loft above it, adding a feeling of openness and natural light.

Slide 12 of 18 View. The Bennet Valley area of Santa Rosa is known for its nature-filled setting and views that often stretch to Taylor and Bennett mountains as far as Mount Saint Helena.

Slide 13 of 18 16524 Meadow Oaks Drive, Sonoma - $1,000,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,834 square feet. Lot size: 7,902 square feet. Year built: 1994. Located in the Mission Oaks neighborhood this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a detached office and is located on quiet streets backing to the Serres vineyard.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This casual living room space includes wood floors and a fireplace with a brick mantle to keep the room cozy.

Slide 15 of 18 View. In addition to being close to the Serres vineyards, this home is in at neighborhood near the foot of the Sonoma Mountains, providing stunning mountain views.

Slide 16 of 18 324 Rockgreen Place, Santa Rosa - $629,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,284 square feet. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Year built: 1971. Located in the Oakmont community, this house has undergone extensive renovations, the kitchen has custom alder cabinets and quartz countertops, the bathrooms are updated, there’s new hickory engineered flooring, ecrown molding, vinyl dual pane windows, and a gas fireplace with a travertine surrounding in the living room.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Built in 1971, this spacious, open living room clearly shows the extent of renovations to this home. From opening the space up, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting to custom cabinets and dual paned windows.

Slide 18 of 18 View. The benefit of living in the Oakmont neighborhood is the ability to take in views of the Mayacamas Mountains, Sonoma Valley vineyards, or even the hillsides in Annadel State Park.