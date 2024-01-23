For Sale

Ultra-private 25-acre Windsor estate listed at $3,495,000

This gated Windsor estate featuring Mediterranean architecture is on nearly 25 acres of land.

The custom three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence features a great room with a timber beamed ceiling. There is also an executive-style office/library, formal dining room, and kitchen with a fireplace. The family room connects  to a spacious outdoor lounge that includes a fireplace, patios, pool, spa and a dining terrace.

There is also a spacious four-car garage.

A paved ranch road provides access to the property.

The adjacent 24.6-acre building site is available separately.

11651 Brooks Road, Windsor is listed by Sheri Morgensen and Joshua J McAdam of  Sotheby’s International Realty

