For Sale

Homes for sale in Sebastopol

According to the neighborhood experts at livability.com, there are a lot of great reasons to consider moving to Sebastopol. We have the top three:

Fresh local food: Sebastopol is one of the best places to get farm-to-table food, including from the local farmers’ market.

Independently run stores: Sebastopol has very few well-known chain stores. Instead, there are places like The Barlow, a unique arts, food, and locally sourced wine shopping hub.

 Wineries and craft beer: Sebastopol is home to independent, local wineries and breweries. Some of note are Marimar Torres Estates and River Road Vineyards.

