Homes for sale in Sebastopol

Slide 1 of 21 471 Pleasant Hill Avenue N, Sebastopol - $1,250,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,644 square feet. Lot size: 7,200 square feet. Year built: 1981. Built in 1981, this house has a custom backyard that includes a Japanese soaking tub and raised garden beds. The home features a new heat pump furnace installed in 2023, new roof, floors, windows, doors, and an updated kitchen with new appliances.

Slide 2 of 21 Living room. This updated living room features two skylights, recessed lighting, and well-maintained hardwood flooring.

Slide 3 of 21 Backyard. In addition to the Japanese tub and custom garden beds, this backyard is low-,maintenance and carefully laid out to be used for relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 4 of 21 8843 Barnett Valley Road, Sebastopol – $1,250,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,790 square feet. Lot size: 1.48 acres. Year built: 1965. This 1960s home is on over an acre of land and includes a guest house with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, and a living room studio. The main house is a single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath, with a formal entryway. There’s a gas stove in kitchen, and a high beam ceiling in the family room.

Slide 5 of 21 Backyard. The house as well as this backyard need attention, but this view shows there’s already a pool installed and with the cement patio there’s not a lot a yardwork to pick up on. This is a good start to a potentially great yard area for entertaining.

Slide 6 of 21 Guest house. This is the front door to the guest house, which looks as though it will need attention as well to make it comfortable and livable.

Slide 7 of 21 2935 Bloomfield Road, Sebastopol - $1,200,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 10,812 square feet. Lot size: 20.23 acres. Year built: 1928. This historical house is a major fixer-upper on over 20 acres of land. For those willing to take on a major project.

Slide 8 of 21 Living room. The house needs a lot of attention, both interior and exterior, but this living room shows it has ‘good bones’ to work with. An experienced handyman might appreciate this home as a long-term project.

Slide 9 of 21 Acreage. What makes this house the most valuable is the 20.23 acres that have remained undeveloped since the late 1920s.

Slide 10 of 21 6489 Lone Pine Road, Sebastopol - $879,000 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,144 square feet. Lot size: 0.45 acres. Year built: 1963. This 1960s house has hardwood floors and wooden stove, along with a garage conversion bonus room that provides extra space for a home office, studio, or guest room.

Slide 11 of 21 Living room. This living room has a door to the backyard behind the entertainment center, and features a wall-length picture window to allow plenty of light in during the day.

Slide 12 of 21 Backyard. This custom deck is set up to be a comfortable patio area for eating or entertaining.

Slide 13 of 21 7849 Apple Blossom Lane, Sebastopol - $1,175,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,056 square feet. Lot size: 10,302 square feet. Year built: 1962. This house features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, ceramic tile, a marble backsplash, updated flooring, and countertops. The primary bedroom offers an updated bathroom featuring double sinks, Travertine tile, a 67-inch Air tub, and heated flooring. There’s original hardwood flooring throughout.

Slide 14 of 21 Living room. This open living room has wood floors, a large fireplace, big picture windows, and a newer ceiling fan.

Slide 15 of 21 Backyard. This backyard has a pebbled-cement patio, and plenty of room for a new homeowner to make improvements.

Slide 16 of 21 7851 Valentine Avenue, Sebastopol - $775,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 921 square feet. Lot size: 6,399 square feet. Year built: 1946. This property has had numerous upgrades, including a modern bathroom remodel, new windows, electrical upgrades, forced air heating and air conditioning. This house is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to amenities, schools, and Brookhaven Park.

Slide 17 of 21 Living room. This living room features original wood floors, a brick wood-burning fireplace, and updated lighting.

Slide 18 of 21 Backyard. This spacious backyard is set up for entertaining, with an outdoor bbq area and large cement patio.

Slide 19 of 21 8171 Stich Lane, Sebastopol - $699,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Lot size: 4,269 square feet. Year built: 1989. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is within walking distance to Ragle park, and the interior features laminate floors, a wood burning stove, high ceilings and a two-car attached garage. The small private backyard gets plenty of sun.

Slide 20 of 21 Living room. This open modernist-feeling living room features the wood-burning stove in a custom tiled niche and a staircase that goes up to an open loft-style hallway.

Slide 21 of 21 Backyard. This compact backyard has open space that’s been cleared off and leveled – creating a perfect area for adding raised garden beds, fruit trees, or adding in to the existing cement patio.