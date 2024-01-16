For Sale

Sebastopol vineyard estate with panoramic views listed at $3,299,000

Located on 12.25 acres, this estate features 10 acres of pinot vines, a custom barn and panoramic views.

The 2200-square-foot barn was constructed in 2013 and includes one bedroom, a complete kitchen and a bathroom. The barn is meant to be used as an area to entertain guests, make wine or act as an art space.

The main home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an open and spacious interior with nine-foot ceilings and expansive glass walls.

The vineyard is grown with organic and biodynamic practices and holds the DeLoach Maboroshi designation, recently honored with Sonoma County’s 2022 Harvest Fair Sweepstakes award.

2970 Thorn Road, Sebastopol is listed by Cory Maguire of Corcoran Icon Properties

Click through our gallery above to preview this Sebastopol vineyard estate with panoramic views

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *