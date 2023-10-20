Condominiums for sale in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 18 131 Saw Mill Circle #201, Healdsburg - $3,500,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,913 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: N/A. While condos are generally less expensive than regular homes, this 1,913-square-foot condominium in Healdsburg is listed for over 3 million. The reason given in the listing is that this area ‘features a superlative collection of luxury residences designed by world-renowned AD100 architect Olson Kundig. Located in the heart of Healdsburg, this brand-new enclave is ideally within walking distance to the charming central square where Michelin-starred restaurants…’

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room area features wood floors, recessed lighting, and an oversized sliding glass door leading to the balcony.

Slide 3 of 18 Outdoor area. This patio provides a sizable area for relaxing or entertaining guests from a second-story level.

Slide 4 of 18 339 Algiers Court, Santa Rosa - $419,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 880 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1974. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo is privately situated, facing towards a common area with a yard-like setting.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This living room features wood flooring, fresh paint, and is comfortably arranged for relaxing, reading, or watching television.

Slide 6 of 18 Outdoor area. This condo has an outdoor backyard area that provides easy access to Tanglewood Park within a short walking distance.

Slide 7 of 18 669 Cherry Avenue, Sonoma - $575,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,289 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1990. Located on the top floor of a two-story development, this condo is close to a nearby pool and is minutes from Sonoma Square shops, hiking trails and wineries.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room area features a tall, vaulted ceiling to increase the feeling of space, and lots of natural light from sizable picture windows.

Slide 9 of 18 Outdoor area. This second-floor condo features a patio to go outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Slide 10 of 18 1625 Poppy Court, Petaluma - $599,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,367 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1986. This Petaluma condo is located in Creekview Commons, this condo includes a two-car garage and an updated kitchen with recently upgraded cabinetry, stainless appliances and quartz countertops.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Built in 1983, this living room includes upgrades like recessed lighting and engineered wood flooring.

Slide 12 of 18 Outdoor area. One of the amenities for this development is this full-sized pool with an array of lounges and casual dining tables.

Slide 13 of 18 39 Pine Tree Circle, Cotati - $425,000 2 beds, 2 baths, N/A. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1987. Located in the small town of Cotati, this condo features an updated kitchen with custom doors and cabinets, updated bathrooms, and new Anderson windows.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The living room is open to the kitchen area, and includes new flooring, a gas fireplace, and fresh paint.

Slide 15 of 18 Outdoor area. While there was no back patio featured in this listing, bu the front yard offers easy access to walkways, and this property is a short drive to nearby Helen Putnam park.

Slide 16 of 18 206 Johnson Street, Windsor - $599,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1181 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 2006. Located in the only building with an elevator building in Windsor Town Green Village, this condo features an open floor plan and a north-facing balcony. Recent upgrades include beautiful floors and a handcrafted bookcase.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This spacious living is filled with natural light due to the 4 picture windows and large sliding glass doors leading to the patio.

Slide 18 of 18 Outdoor area. This patio offers a panoramic view of the town and a quiet place to relax.