For Sale

Sonoma Valley retreat-style estate listed for $4,695,000

Listed as a “Sonoma Valley retreat-style compound,” this private, gated property is on  2.24 acres.

The primary house has over 5,000  square feet of interior space including five  bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also a great room with retractable doors and a custom gourmet kitchen.

Outside is a four-car garage, vineyard, orchard, outdoor areas for entertaining and professional landscaping. A separate 1-acre parcel can be used for a pool or another house.

There is also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse on the property.

67-69 Locke Court, Sonoma is listed by Jill Levy of Golden Gate Sotheby’s

