What you can buy in Petaluma for less than $800,000

Slide 1 of 18 1145 Gumwood Lane, Petaluma - $759,850 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,324 square feet. Lot size: 6,482 square feet. Year built: 1971. This 1970’s house features dual pane windows, laminate flooring, and a low-maintenance front yard.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room has the original wood-pellet stove in the corner for warmth, and a sliding glass door to the backyard.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The backyard features a sizable deck with an overhang for protection from the elements while relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 4 of 18 701 East D Street, Petaluma - $559,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 560 square feet. Lot size: 2,601 square feet. Year built: 1946. Built in 1946, this small bungalow-style home has been recently updated to include new windows, an updated kitchen with new countertops, new appliances, an updated bath, a new air condition unit and heater, a new carpet, and new landscaping with irrigation.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. Though this bungalow is on the smaller side, with only 560 square feet of interior space, this living room has been fully updated with new carpet, windows, fresh paint, and a cathedral-style ceiling that makes the room feel larger.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is compact, with this sitting area located on a cement patio near the detached garage/workshop.

Slide 7 of 18 612 Nikki Drive, Petaluma - $725,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,536 square feet. Lot size: 4,700 square feet. Year built: 1979. This single-family home is located in the East Petaluma Sunrise Subdivision and features four bedrooms; with two bedrooms and an updated bathroom located upstairs, and two bedrooms with an updated bathroom downstairs.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. Part of the upgrades include the Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring for this living room space.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This spacious backyard features a large shed for storage, and bare areas that can be updated with any garden a new homeowner may prefer.

Slide 10 of 18 29 Twin Creeks Circle, Petaluma - $749,500 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,421 square feet. Lot size: 3,785 square feet. Year built: 1997. Located in the Twin Creeks neighborhood, this house feature 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a loft area for extra space. Vaulted ceilings and oversized windows help the space feel larger.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. Entering the living room area, there’s wood flooring and a high, vaulted ceiling that reaches the second floor.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This yard is extremely low-maintenance with pavers for the majority of it, and a gazebo for al fresco dining.

Slide 13 of 18 539 Danby Court, Petaluma - $799,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,072 square feet. Lot size: 3,168 square feet. Year built: 1992. This house is located in the Mountain Valley neighborhood and has been updated with new laminate floors on the main level, upstairs bathrooms and laundry room, new carpets on the upstairs area, and new solar panels.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This loving room has a thigh cathedral ceiling and large custom windows that help this space feel larger.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This small yard is extremely low-maintenance, with most of the space used for a deck.

Slide 16 of 18 137 Penrod Drive, Petaluma - $749,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,036 square feet. Lot size: 6,042 square feet. Year built: 1964. This 1964 house has been completely updated to be energy efficient with owned solar (NEM 2.0), an EV car charging outlet, blown-in insulation, dual paned windows, LED lighting, high efficiency gas furnace, and a electric heat pump water heater.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This bright living room has high ceilings, custom windows to let natural light in, and an updated gas fireplace.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This large deck with a custom overhang and mature landscaping in the yard create a sizable space for entertaining.