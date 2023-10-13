For Sale

What you can buy in Petaluma for less than $800,000

According to Visit Petaluma, there are several reasons why the town is a great destination for visitors and by extension, can be a good place for new homebuyers to consider. Here are three reasons:

There’s a lot to do: There’s always a fair, festival, or community event in Petaluma. The most well-known include the Butter & Egg Days Festival, Rivertown Revival,  Veterans Day Parade and the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

There’s wildlife: Shollenberger Park is only 2 miles from downtown, but it’s home to over 200 species of birds and 100 species of plants.

Plenty of shopping: There’s the Petaluma Outlets if you’re looking for a deal and antique stores and galleries in the historic downtown area.

According to the real estate professionals at Redfin, the median sale price of a home in Petaluma was $858,000 in the month of September, and the market is competitive with  an average of five offers being placed on a home in a 36-day period. We’ve found six houses listed that are below this median sale price.

