Ultra-private Petaluma estate listed for $4,795,000

This Petaluma estate is located on 6.7 acres in the foothills of the Sonoma Mountains. The main house is at the end of a private lane with a gated entry leading to the driveway.

This sizable property consists of a main residence, a pool/guest house, and a custom party barn. The main home has four bedrooms, a home theater and a den. The primary bedroom includes a bathroom, walk-in closet and direct access to the back deck.

The yard has been set up for entertaining and includes an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen, deck, patio, lawns, gardens, tennis court and basketball court.

The pool/guest house features a partial kitchen, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. A party barn has two hydraulic doors, concrete floors, open rafters, and a bar with an open area for dancing.

 

200 Frances Way, Petaluma is listed by Robert J Rapp of Compass

