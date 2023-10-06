Currently listed Sonoma County homes with sizable backyards

Slide 1 of 18 2322 Parkwood Court, Santa Rosa - $899,999 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,637 square feet. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Year built: 1967. This Rincon Valley house is located n a quiet court, and had new hardwood flooring, a fully updated kitchen, and drought-resistance landscaping in the front.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This room features new flooring and fun custom lighting.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This yard has a pergola for dining, a cement patio, and a well-maintained lawn area. Without a lot of landscaping or a pool area, this yard has plenty of space for parties or other events.

Slide 4 of 18 737 Verano Avenue, Sonoma - $869,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,324 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1989. Built in 1989, this ranch-style house is single-story with an open floor plan and a large backyard with backs up to an open space that borders Ernie Smith Park.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room is open to the tiled kitchen and a casual dining area.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Accessible from the living room, this backyard can use additional landscaping, but as it is now it includes a pergola with a sitting and dining area.

Slide 7 of 18 17616 Johnson Avenue, Sonoma - $880,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,656 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1965. This 1960s house is located on a dead-end street, a plus for a homeowner looking for privacy.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This room features hardwood flooring and the original brick fireplace along with glass doors that open directly to the backyard patio.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This large yard features a covered patio, a Japanese Maple tree in a custom brick planter, along with raised garden beds.

Slide 10 of 18 4941 Klondike Court, Santa Rosa - $725,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,512 square feet. Lot size: 8,102 square feet. Year built: 1964.

This Rincon Valley home has a professionally landscaped front yard and features updates like a new roof and gutters.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room features the original brick fireplace, new carpets, and baseboards.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This large backyard is accessed across the newly built deck with Trex planks. There are mature trees and space for a new homeowner to create all-new landscaping.

Slide 13 of 18 537 A Street, Santa Rosa - $593,500 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,107 square feet. Lot size: 5,175 square feet. Year built: 1910. This historic home near old downtown Santa Rosa was built in 1910 and though it’s a quaint Victorian house, it features an updated bathroom and kitchen, as well as new air conditioning.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This entry/living room area has well taken care of hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and original decorative details around the windows and doors.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. This yard features a storage shed, vegetable garden, large stone pavers, and a sitting area under a wooden pergola.

Slide 16 of 18 560 Carr Avenue, Santa Rosa - $720,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,172 square feet. Lot size: 4,238 square feet. Year built: 1927. Located close to the Junior College and a short walk to the nearby main street Mendocino Avenue, this 1920’s house provides quick access to the downtown area along with close proximity to the old downtown area as well.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room area has been updated with recessed lighting and is next to the newly updated kitchen that features new stainless-steel appliances.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. Besides being roomy, this backyard has a full ADU unit, a patio area for sitting, mature trees, and the potential to add new landscaping.