Sea Ranch home with ‘mystical portal’ listed for $8,000,000

Slide 1 of 26 97 Stone Crop Reach, The Sea Ranch - $8,000,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 4,650 square feet. Lot size: 0.94 acres. Year built: 1972. This custom home is located in a private cove that can be used for seasonal fishing and abalone diving and is inaccessible to the public.

Slide 2 of 26 Garage. Though this home is in a cove with restricted access, the owners will still need a place to park and protect their vehicles from the ocean air and salt water.

Slide 3 of 26 Front entrance. The entrance to the front door is as striking as the rest of the house, with solid concrete pillars supporting large, stained tree trunks along the walkway.

Slide 4 of 26 Living room. With 4,650 square feet of interior space, this main living room gives plenty of space for stretching out, with floor-to-ceiling windows extending as high as the second story.

Slide 5 of 26 Living room. The window area includes sliding glass doors leading out to the deck, and unobstructed views of the ocean.

Slide 6 of 26 Living room. There’s another sitting area next to the living room that includes a bench seat by a long window.

Slide 7 of 26 Kitchen. This kitchen features wood siding and accents along with a marble counter and professional-grade appliances.

Slide 8 of 26 Refrigerator. This custom refrigerator has a wood laminate to match the fir siding.

Slide 10 of 26 Formal dining area. This view of this raised dining room showcases a custom wooden support created especially for this area.

Slide 11 of 26 Office/Study area. This open office/study area is a short walk from the living room, but still maintains a feeling of quiet and privacy.

Slide 12 of 26 Mid-level sitting area. There’s another small living room area with a television on this mid-floor.

Slide 13 of 26 Staircase to the upper level. This set of custom stairs leads up to the bedrooms.

Slide 14 of 26 Primary bedroom. This main bedroom is spacious, with a sitting area at the foot of the bed and two of the walls being oversized windows to provide panoramic views of the ocean.

Slide 15 of 26 Primary bathroom. The main bedroom has a sizable en suite bathroom.

Slide 16 of 26 Primary bathroom. This bathroom has the Fir siding, marble counters, and a spa-like bathtub.

Slide 17 of 26 Bedroom with mystical portal. This bedroom features the custom ‘mystical portal’ that allows the sounds of the ocean to fill the room.

Slide 18 of 26 Bedroom with mystical portal. This is a closer look at the ‘mystical portal’ over the nearby writing desk.

Slide 19 of 26 Entrance to the backyard deck. The sliding door to the backyard deck is between the two living room areas, near the sturdy tree trunks supporting the high ceiling.

Slide 20 of 26 Back deck. This is one of the back decks for relaxing, entertaining, and enjoying the nearby ocean.

Slide 21 of 26 Back deck. This additional deck is above where the hot tub is located.

Slide 22 of 26 Hot tub. This hot tub occupies its’ own deck and offers amazing views.

Slide 23 of 26 Evening view. This is the view over the ocean from the deck area during the evenings.

Slide 24 of 26 Front deck. There’s a sitting area on a deck at the front of the house, which is an ideal place for stargazers in the evening.

Slide 25 of 26 Front of house. This is a view of the front windows of this home lit up at night.

Slide 26 of 26 Evening view of the house. This night view of the home, with the ‘mystical portal’ clearly visible.