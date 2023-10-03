Sea Ranch home with ‘mystical portal’ listed for $8,000,000

This house in The Sea Ranch coastal community offers the ultimate private retreat, located in a cove with an oceanfront backyard that is closed to public access.
Originally built by the well-known architect Carson Bowler in 1972, it was later renovated by architect Obie Bowman in 1997.
This house was designed to blend with the surroundings, with redwood used for the exterior and Douglas fir for the interior.
Though this house features a sizable 4,650 square feet of interior space, the floorplan keeps each area easily accessible. There’s a grand entrance a gourmet chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and slate flooring.
The elevated dining room features a gas fireplace with a custom copper hearth, and the two adjoining living rooms/lounge areas with sliding doors open to a deck with a gas fireplace. A guest suite and a study can also be found on this level, along with access to the hot tub.
One of these bedrooms on the ground floor features a “mystical portal” that carries the sounds of the ocean into the room, a unique custom addition that overnight guests may appreciate.
|97 Stone Crop Reach, The Sea Ranch is listed by Pattie Lawton of Sotheby’s International Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this Sea Ranch home with a ‘mystical portal’