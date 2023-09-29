For Sale

Homes in Glen Ellen available now for under $3.9 million

Glen Ellen is as a scenic small town where the author Jack London once lived. With a current population of just 1,076 people and close to wineries, fine dining, and natural scenery with several hiking trails, it is often an unexpected tourist destination.

Because of its small-town appeal and picturesque location by Jack London State Historic Park in Sonoma Valley, Glen Ellen is  popular with homebuyers.

According to Redfin, as of July 2023, the home prices in Glen Ellen were up by 211.2% compared to last year and selling for a median price of $3.9 million.

