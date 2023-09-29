Homes in Glen Ellen available now for under $3.9 million

Slide 1 of 18 15147 Marty Drive, Glen Ellen - $735,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,301 square feet. Lot size: 7,140 square feet. Year built: 1949. This historic home was built in 1949, and has been perfectly maintained and features an updated interior and drought resistant landscaping.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This living room has been recently painted and has recessed LED lighting professionally installed.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This house has a 7,140 square foot lot and it’s been leveled and covered in wood chips for drought resistance and low maintenance.

Slide 4 of 18 950 Glen Circle, Glen Ellen - $875, 000 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 1,664 square feet. Lot: 6,120 square feet. Year built: 1985. This two-story home is listed as a ‘turnkey’ featuring a remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, and Oak flooring.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This room has newer recessed lighting and the original wood burning fireplace.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. This yard is compact and laid out to emphasize the patio's for sitting and entertaining.

Slide 7 of 18 5177 ODonnell lane, Glen Ellen - $1,295, 00 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,634 square feet. Lot: 0.39 acres. Year built: 2020. This ranch-style home has recently been rebuilt and features new floors, a remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, modern appliances, and new interior paint.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This newly re-done living room features a wood-burning heater, wood floors, and recessed lighting.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. Located in a 0.39-acre lot, this home has a sizable backyard that looks like it’s been cleared and ready for the next homeowner.

Slide 10 of 18 13363 Gibson Street, Glen Ellen - $1,249,000 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1,569 square feet. Lot: 9,601 square feet. Year built: 1948. Built in 1948, this bungalow-style home has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and a bonus den/office room.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This room features the original Oak floors, a vaulted ceiling, and a freestanding gas stove.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is meticulously landscaped with a custom brick patio, artificial turf, and RV parking.

Slide 13 of 18 4870 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $1,795, 000 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,846 square feet. Lot: 1.32 acres. Year built: 1953. Built in the early 1950s, this house has been fully remodeled. The kitchen features stone counters, walnut cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in wine cooler.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This spacious living room features tiled flooring, recessed lighting, and a wall of glass doors providing easy access to the backyard.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. Located on 1.32 acres, this home has a large plot of land that’s filled with old-growth trees and a nearby creek. There’s custom decking on the back of the house for relaxing or entertaining.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 4924 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $1,975,000 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,100 square feet. Lot: 0.77 acres. Year built: 2019. This house is on a gated 0.778-acre lot and provides stunning views of the mountains and Sonoma Creek below.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. This living room has a high ceiling and custom windows to allow natural light in.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. This spacious yard has a leveled lot and a spacious deck for entertaining.