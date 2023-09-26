For Sale

Glen Ellen vineyard estate listed for $8,495,000

Built in 1980, this sizable estate contains over 8,932 square feet of interior space, located on over 22 acres. The entry to the house is through a set of double doors that open to a living space defined by oversized glass doors, skylights and cathedral ceilings.

Most of the bedrooms are on the main floor, with the primary bedroom occupying a private space on the second floor and includes a spacious bathroom and personal balcony. The primary bathroom has a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub.

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, professional landscaping, vineyard, mature oak grove, pond and mountain views.

13200 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt R Sevenau of Compass

Click through our gallery above to preview this Glen Ellen vineyard estate

Comments