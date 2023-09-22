Modernist Napa estate built for heir to Swedish bread fortune recently listed for $22 million

Slide 1 of 19 3000 Mount Veeder Road, Napa - $22,000,000 6 beds, 7 baths, 7,154 square feet. Lot size: 130 acres. Year built: 1988.

Located pm a peak of Mount Vedder, this spacious home covers two full parcels and has a 130 acre lot with vineyards that grow Cabernet grapes used in award-winining wines.

Slide 2 of 19 Front of house. The front of this house shows the use of clean, modernist lines, a professionally landscaped law, and the inclusion of the modern sculpture by artist Fletcher Benton.

Slide 3 of 19 Living room. Entering this house, the living room continues the clean lines and neutral pallet from the exterior and features a gas fireplace with a granite mantle.

Slide 4 of 19 Library. This library can be used as an office space, and it takes a break from the modernist look with warm wood panels and bookcases.

Slide 5 of 19 Personal gym. This personal gym is stocked with machines for a full workout – from cardio to yoga.

Slide 6 of 19 Kitchen. This kitchen is compact, but still features granite countertops and high-end appliances.

Slide 7 of 19 Kitchen. This view of the kitchen highlights the casual eating space at the center island, and a bright, retro-style refrigerator.

Slide 8 of 19 Upstairs. Walking upstairs, some of the hallways are open, taking advantage of the views through yhe floor-to-ceiling windows found on the front of the home.

Slide 9 of 19 Bedroom. This bedroom is highlighted to show how it works with the architecture to create a one-of-a-kind space.

Slide 10 of 19 Bedroom. One of the interesting parts of the bedroom is this sharp corner with custom windows that protrudes from the main structure.

Slide 11 of 19 Primary bathroom. This main bathroom is ensconced in black granite and features a shower/bathtub combo and use of every part of the room.

Slide 12 of 19 Backyard door. This door from the formal dining area opens directly into the backyard, and the tall tower ‘guest house’ can be easily seen.

Slide 13 of 19 Backyard. Stepping out into the backyard space, this area has the custom pool and a view of the guest tower.

Slide 14 of 19 Backyard. This view highlights the patio area with sitting areas set aside for relaxing or entertaining.

Slide 15 of 19 Tower guest house. This is a view of the kitchen and dining area on the ground floor of the guest house tower.

Slide 16 of 19 Tower guest house. This is the bedroom on the upper level of the guest house.

Slide 17 of 19 Tower guest house. The guest house has a rooftop dining area, which offers panoramic views of the Napa valley.

Slide 18 of 19 Aerial view. This view shows how the house is situated on the hillside, offering a high level of privacy.

Slide 19 of 19 Entrance road. This is a view looking down the road that winds through the vineyards and leads up to the house.