Modernist Napa estate built for heir to Swedish bread fortune recently listed for $22 million

This sprawling art deco home on 130 acres was originally built for the grandson of the man who founded Wasa bread, and is now owned by a political consultant who has worked for politicians such Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein, among others.
Spanning two parcels on the top of Napa’s Mount Veeder, the architecture of the main home blends Art Deco, Modernism and features artistic additions such as a guest tower designed by UK-based architect David Conner, and a sculpture called “Folded Circles” by artist Fletcher Benton.
The interior of the house contains a dark marble foyer, library, gym, and office space, with more space added for guests outside with a two-bedroom, two-bath guest “tower,” along with a two-bedroom, two-bath caretaker home further out in the yard.
There are over 8 acres of cabernet vineyards that have created award-winning wines and stunning views of the Napa Valley.
3000 Mount Veeder Road, Napa is listed by Arthur D Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of Sotheby’s International Realty
