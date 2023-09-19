For Sale

Santa Rosa vineyard estate listed for $6,750,000

This property and its fabulous views is on over 18 acres near the Mark West area of Santa Rosa.

It features a sizable kitchen with a large island and professional-grade appliances.

The primary bedroom suite is located toward the back of the home, and the primary bathroom includes a long wooden vanity with dual copper sinks that match a sunken copper bathtub.

There are patios throughout the backyard and a custom pool and spa.

Further in the yard is a three-car garage with a guest suite above it.

An approximate 2.25+/- acre vineyard rounds out the home’s offerings.

1940 Redwood Hill Court, Santa Rosa is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt R Sevenau of Compass

