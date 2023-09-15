For Sale

Currently listed Sonoma County homes that have battery wall power backups

For many homeowners and buyers, the ability to keep the electricity on during a power outage is a positive selling point.

While many homebuyers may have invested in solar to reduce energy bills and a “green” source of energy, starting in 2015, the Tesla company introduced a product called a Powerwall, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery stationary home energy storage. These batteries store electricity for “solar self-consumption, time of use load shifting, and backup power.”

