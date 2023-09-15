Currently listed Sonoma County homes that have battery wall power backups

Slide 1 of 18 621 Verano Avenue, Sonoma - $869,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 872 square feet. Lot size: 5,702 square feet. Year built: 1951. This 1950’s single family home offers plenty of parking, current renovations, and is close to a bike trail and open space. It has also been updated with a Tesla Powerwall to help avoid blackouts.

Living room. This living room has the original wood flooring and has been updated with fresh paint and recessed lighting.

Powerwall. The Tesla Powerwall is mounted on an outside side wall, out of an area that would be seen when spending time or entertaining in the backyard.

8314 Trenton Road, Forestville - $749,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,041 square feet. Lot size: 3,698 square feet. Year built: 2017. This Forestville home has been upgraded throughout with engineered plank flooring, central heating and air conditioning, along with a Tesla solar power system complemented by two Powerwall backup batteries and a high-end Ecobee smart home thermostat system.

Living room. This living room shows that the home is newer, with high, sloped ceilings, recessed lighting, and a modern kitchen area close by.

Powerwall. These two Powerwall backup batterie are inconspicuously placed close to the end of an outside side wall.

4449 Hollingsworth Circle, Rohnert Park - $899,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,202 square feet. Lot size: 7,139 square feet. Year built: 1978. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has been recently updated with a new roof, solar, and a new Tesla Powerwall.

Living room. This spacious living room has been carefully maintained and features upgraded lighting and a sliding glass door for easy access to the back patio.

Powerwall. This Powerwall is on a side wall in a workshop that's been created om the side of this home.

9995 Courtney Drive, Kenwood - $2,499,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,896 square feet. Lot size: 6.74 acres. Year built: 1997. This sizable home in Kenwood is on over 6 acres of land and features high ceilings, expansive windows, and 2 Tesla Walls with over 40 owned solar panels.

Living room. This house has 3,896 square feet of interior space, and this spacious living room is right by the front entry and the formal dining area. With high ceilings and plenty of open spaces throughout the house, there is a lot of electricity used.

Powerwall. These two Powerwalls are gathering energy from the solar panels set up for this house.

4550 Ponderosa Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,348,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,116 square feet. Lot size: 1.75 acres. Year built: 1973. This 4 bedroom Bennet Valley home is on 1.75 acres and features a 17.6 kW 40-panel solar system with a Tesla battery backup.

Living room. Built in 1973, this home has a sunken living room area which steps up to the dining area.

Powerwall. These 40 solar panels are set out in the acreage to gather the optimal amount of sunlight for the two Poweralls.

4809 Pressley Rd, Santa Rosa - $1,550,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,400 square feet. Lot size: 1.91 acres. Year built: 1975. This 4 bed, 3 bath home features hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, multi-zone air conditioning, and an energy-efficient pellet stove. It also has a fully paid Tesla solar battery system.

Living room. This living room has high, natural wood beamed ceilings, a fireplace that wraps around the center wall, and glass doors leading out to a custom wraparound deck.

Powerwall. These two Powerwalls are set on a wall be a. side entrance, where they can be easily accessed for maintenance.