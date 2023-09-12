For Sale

Furnished Santa Rosa estate with unparalleled views listed for $15,000,000

This  Santa Rosa estate is on over  13 acres and offers stunning views of the Mayacama Mountains, Sonoma Mountains and Mount Diablo.

The main 7,279-square-foot house is built to connect interior and exterior spaces. Features include oversized windows, sliding glass doors and outdoor living areas as well as gardens with winding pathways that connect the main house to two guest cottages and a pool house.

This house is offered fully furnished, with a solar field and nine Tesla batteries for uninterrupted energy during power outages.

2900 Wild Turkey Run, Santa Rosa is listed by Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty

