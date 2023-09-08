For Sale

Currently listed Sonoma County homes set up for outdoor dining

While fall is just around the corner, the California Mediterranean climate usually means that homeowners with a backyard can enjoy dining al fresco well into the fall season. Here are the top 3 health benefits of dining outdoors:

Fresh air: Consistently eating inside means that an individual often breathes in recycled air. By eating outdoors, homeowners can breathe in fresh, clean air and enjoy the scenery.

Stress reduction: Eating outdoors is not just a relaxing activity; it also helps increase the levels of vitamin D in the body, as well as helping control the levels of adrenalin, serotonin, and dopamine being produced.

Better sleep: Eating outside with friends and family helps an individual feel rejuvenated and relaxed, helping to ease the stress of a hectic morning routine or long work day.

 Click through our gallery above to preview currently listed Sonoma County homes set up for outdoor dining.

