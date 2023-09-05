For Sale

Kenwood estate on over 6 acres listed for $4,775,000

Built in 1981, this Craftsman-style estate features 5,538 square feet of interior space for the main house and 797 square feet for the 1-bedroom guest house. The main house has been completely remodeled and features a gourmet kitchen, wine cellar  and a great room that opens to the backyard.

The 1-bedroom guest house has an open floorplan and includes a full kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor shower.

The backyard has a custom pool with a spa a sports court that can be used for bocce, badminton, or other outdoor games, and a mature eucalyptus grove that surrounds the yard.

 

860 Warm Springs Road, Kenwood is listed by Christopher Asimos of Compass

