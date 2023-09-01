Sonoma County homes for sale close to creeks

Slide 1 of 18 608 Canyon Oaks Court, Santa Rosa - $924,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,019 square feet. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Year built: 1979. Located in an all-age community called Wild Oak in Southeast Santa Rosa, the listing states that this home is located in a cul-de-sac, and backs to a seasonal creek surrounded by trees.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. This sunken living room has a high cathedral ceiling with recessed lighting and a sizable picture window toward the house's front.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. This backyard is kept low maintenance with bark for ground cover, mature trees, and drought resistant plants.

Slide 4 of 18 4936 Londonberry Drive, Santa Rosa - $885,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,195 square feet. Lot size: 0.55 acres. Year built: 1962. Located in the Larkfield area of Santa Rosa, this 3-bedroom house has been recently updated and sits on a 0.55-acre lot that backs up to Mark West Creek and is fully fenced.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This 1962 living room has the original fireplace, wood-paneled wall, and custom bookshelves.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. Located on 0.55 acres, this backyard is sizable and keeps the look and feel of a natural space with mature trees that would be found near a creek.

Slide 7 of 18 651 Gregory Circle, Sonoma - $905,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,803 square feet. Lot size: 6,081 square feet. Year built: 1989. This house is centrally located, just minutes from the downtown area and the Sonoma Plaza. This listing states that ‘lovely walking path and serene creek await beyond the yard.’

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. This living room features a high cathedral ceiling and a wall-length sliding glass door for easy access to the backyard area.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. This small backyard is carefully landscaped with shaped shrubs, mature trees, and a small lawn.

Slide 10 of 18 11241 Vellutini Road, Forestville - $515,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,072 square feet. Lot size: 1.56 acres. Year built: 1962. This house is located at the base of an 1 1/2 acre hillside, and close enough to hear a nearby creek.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. This living room has a beamed ceiling that appears to be recently stained, wood floors, and a fill wall that’s a sliding glass door, providing a clear view of the hillside.

Slide 12 of 18 Creek. This is a view of the creek within walking distance of this hillside home.

Slide 13 of 18 825 Austin Creek Road, Cazadero - $625,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 990 square feet. Lot size: 0.39 acres. Year built: 1959. This 1959 home has been recently updated and features private backyard access to Austin Creek as well as storage space beneath the house.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This sizable, open living room features wood floors, updated lighting, and fresh paint all around.

Slide 15 of 18 Creek. This is the view of Austin creek from the backyard entrance to the creek area.

Slide 16 of 18 19499 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $456,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 510 square feet. Lot size: 5,000 square feet. Year built: 1950. At 510 square-feet of interior space, this house is on the smaller side, but is located on a 5,000 square foot lot that backs up to a seasonal creek.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Because of the limited space, the living room is an open area that includes the kitchen and dining area, as well.

Slide 18 of 18 Backyard. The backyard js located in the Redwoods, wit old-growth trees and shredded bark for ground cover.