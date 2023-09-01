For Sale

Sonoma County homes for sale close to creeks

According to a specialist at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno in Silicon Valley, owning a house near a creek comes with many advantages.

Here are the top three benefits of living near a creek:

Home value: Houses near creeks – or any body of water – generally mean that the property is in an area with a lot of greenery and mature trees. Even in an urban area, homebuyers prefer a more scenic neighborhood.

Wildlife: For bird watchers and wildlife lovers, birds and other animals need water, and if they have a clean, calm creek to drink from, they will go there, allowing people to relax and watch. This is especially true in neighborhoods in Sonoma County, where it’s not uncommon to see a doe with a fawn looking for a place to rest.

Scenery: Mature trees and wildflowers thrive around rivers and creeks, making them a good destination for a walk.

Click through our gallery above to preview currently listed Sonoma County homes close to creeks

