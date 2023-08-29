For Sale

Stunning Petaluma estate listed for $2,850,000

Located on 2.6 acres in west Petaluma, this  property features a gated entrance, grounds with mature trees and a long driveway to a ranch-style home.

The house has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, and a sizable patio in the backyard with a pool for relaxation and entertaining.

The family room connects to a chef-style kitchen with granite countertops and a three-car garage for vehicles and storage.

40 Lori Lane, Petaluma is listed by Stephen M Pearson of Vanguard Properties

