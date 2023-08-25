Sonoma County homes currently for sale close to schools

Slide 1 of 18 115 Clovercrest Drive, Cloverdale - $ 575,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,272 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 acres. Year built: 1952. This 1950s home is on a large corner lot, with a spacious backyard and the listing states it’s within walking distance to downtown Cloverdale as well as area schools.

Living room. This spacious living room features the original wood paneling on the walls, and an abundance of windows to allow natural light in.

Backyard. This backyard has a back porch with a pergola to have shade from the sun when outside relaxing, and a large garden area for flowers or vegetables.

5695 Corbett Circle, Santa Rosa - $780,000 5 beds, 3 baths, 2,035 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1988. With 2,035 square feet of interior space, this house in the Larkfield area of Santa Rosa is described as being in close proximity to schools as well as the Larkfield shopping center.

Living room. This open living room features wood flooring, a gas heater, and doors opening directly to the back patio.

Backyard. This backyard is extremely low maintenance, with a mature tree on one side, the area where a lawn would usually be covered in bark, and a raised area of cement flagstones.

921 Elm Drive, Petaluma - $1,495,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,632 square feet. Lot size: 9,165 square feet. Year built: 2006. This two-story Petaluma home is described in the listing as being located on a sprawling lot just yards away from a city park, and close to nearby Cherry Valley Elementary School.

Living room. This living room is arranged to be a comfortable space for relaxing, with a door to the brick paio outside.

Backyard. This yard is professionally landscaped and spacious enough for entertaining and back-to-school parties.

17199 Park Avenue, Sonoma - $425,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 636 square feet. Lot size: 9,165 square feet. Year built: 1920. This historic house was built in 1920, and while it's listed as close to El Molino and Flowery schools, it only has 636 square feet of interior space and needs a lot of work to make it truly livable.

Living room. This interior space is a lot more than a 'small project', but for a handyman or contractor could be a good rebuild.

Backyard. Built on the side of a hill, this backyard is surrounded by old-growth oak trees and native plants.

5340 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park - $759,000 3 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: N/A square feet. Year built: 1974. Although the full set of numbers isn't given for either interior space or lot size, this house is listed as having a '…wide gated side yard is paved and ready to accommodate an RV, boat or trailer. Even with the landscaping and secure parking here is still plenty of space for your large vegetable garden,' followed by its close proximity to trails, shopping, and schools.

Living room. This spacious living room has updated lights on the ceiling, a gas fireplace, and has kept the original wood paneling from the 1970s on part of the wall.

Backyard. The side yard is set up for RV parking, and this main area in the back of the home is professionally landscaped and meant to be low-maintenance.

9012 Mill Station Road, Sebastopol - $875,000 2 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 1.60 acres. Year built: 1940. Built in 1940, this historic Sebastopol home is on over an acre of land and the listing states that it's in a desirable location with access to local amenities, including parks and schools.

Living room. Though built in 1940, this living room has been taken care of an updated with new paint and window covers. The original ceiling is still in place and freshly painted as well.

Backyard. Located on over an acre, this backyard illustrates how it's currently being used for gardening.