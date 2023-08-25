For Sale

Sonoma County homes currently for sale close to schools

For homebuyers who have young children or are planning on starting a family, they may start looking for houses based on where they’re located in relation to well-rated schools.

According to the real estate professionals at Zipmatch.com, living near a school is a good choice, and here are their top three reasons:

Peace of mind that children are safe: The local police tend to monitor schools and nearby more visibly, keeping the crime rate low. Living close to the school gives a parent a better chance to know who their children are socializing with and know the other parents better.

Avoiding a long drive: If a family lives far from the school, a  commute can make mornings more hectic. If the house is within walking distance of the school, driving times are saved.

Homes near schools have higher appreciation: Because these neighborhoods tend to be safer and more in demand, homes close to schools tend to appreciate more than other neighborhoods.

Click through our gallery above to preview Sonoma County homes currently listed close to schools

Comments