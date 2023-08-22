For Sale

Petrified Forest in Calistoga hits the market for $12 million

Listed for the first time in three generations this Calistoga listing  is for a unique collection of five  parcels over 500 acres.

The most well-known of these is the Petrified Forest, taking up 146 acres, which contains the “remarkable legacy as one of the longest-standing visitor centers in the Napa/Sonoma Wine Country since 1870.”

The property includes living sequoia redwoods as well as 3.4 million-year-old redwoods preserved as petrified trees. In addition, there is adjacent 125 acres of untouched land, which includes about one mile of Porter Creek. On another  230 acres there is potential for two or three home sites with old-growth redwoods and a portion of vineyard land.

The main home dates back to 1915 and includes a gift shop. There’s a remodeled cottage nearby and a diner that hasn’t been changed since 1956.

4100 Petrified Forest Road, Calistoga is listed by Eric W Drew of Sotheby’s International Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this house in Calistoga that includes a petrified forest

Comments