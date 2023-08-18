Historic homes for sale in Healdsburg

Slide 1 of 17 328 Mason Street, Healdsburg - $1,675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,395 square feet. Lot size: 6,813 square feet. Year built: 1898. This 1890s bungalow is a well-preserved find for any homebuyer who wants a historic house that’s already been consistently cared for and will require only basic maintenance.

Slide 2 of 17 Living room. This room has newer wood flooring, and the original woodwork around the windows has been well-preserved.

Slide 3 of 17 Backyard. The yard area has raised planters, and the rest of the area is a large patio with cement pavers, keeping yardwork to a minimum.

Slide 4 of 17 824 Center Street, Healdsburg - $1,415,000 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,968 square feet. Lot size: 7,601 square feet. Year built: 1949. This 1949 home is only 6 blocks from the downtown Healdsburg plaza, giving the homeowners the best of both sides: a well-preserved historic house, as well as close access to current happenings in the town.

Slide 5 of 17 Living room. This compact living room features newer flooring and a large, open doorway to the next room.

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 17 Backyard. This yard is designed to be low maintenance with a sizable cement patio, raised gardening beds, and bark for groundcover.

Slide 7 of 17 521 Prince Avenue, Healdsburg - $650,000 3 beds, 1.5 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 6,552 square feet. Year built: 1910. This 1910 house is a complete rebuild project as the listing states that a central part of the house was destroyed by an internal fire in late 2022.

Slide 8 of 17 Outside of house. This part of the house shows that the house is not a complete loss. This will be a very involved, and likely very expensive project.

Slide 9 of 17 5470 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $3,300,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 1,990 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1950. Though built in 1950, this house is over 60 years old, putting it in the historic classification.

Slide 10 of 17 Living room. This living room has been updated with a skylight and recessed lighting.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 17 Backyard. This backyard is kept simple with a large deck for entertaining, a hot tub, and drought resistant landscaping.

Slide 12 of 17 5091 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $2,400,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,107 square feet. Lot size: 5.52 acres. Year built: 1952. Built in 1952, this house is located on over 5 acres in the Dry Creek area of Healdsburg, and has been well maintained and updated with newly installed stainless-steel appliances in an updated kitchen.

Slide 13 of 17 Living room. Though located on a lot of land, this house is a modest 1,107 square feet of interior space. This compact loving room alludes to more space being relegated to the bedrooms.

Slide 14 of 17 Backyard. The yard is more of an informal space for relaxing and entertaining, as illustrated by these chaors around a firepit and views of the vineyards.

Slide 15 of 17 12781 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg - $900,000 4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,004 square feet. Lot size: 0.73 acres. Year built: 1918. Built in 1918, this Craftsman-style house is the definition of a Historic home for buyers looking for a piece of history. However, there are no pictures of the interior in the listing, and it states, “The sale is subject to court confirmation. There are NO Water Rights that will transfer with this property…” which may mean there’s a lot more to purchasing this property than a buyer may expect.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 17 Garage. The only cars in 1918 would be the Model T, or because of the rural area, horse-drawn carriages were often used and stored in these detached building near the primary residence.

Slide 17 of 17 Yard. The yard has mature trees and some drought resistant plants. There are rosebushes and other flowers by the front, but it looks as though much of it has been allowed to grow wild as the home is being sold.